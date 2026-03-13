Amazon rebrands, raises price of Prime Video ad-free tier

Amazon is replacing its ad-free add-on with a new tier called Prime Video Ultra, priced at $4.99 per month.

The upgrade includes ad-free viewing plus new perks like higher-quality streaming and more downloads.

Existing ad-free subscribers will automatically transition to the new tier when it launches.

Amazon has announced that its current ad-free add-on will be replaced by a new premium tier called Prime Video Ultra, which will cost subscribers $4.99 per month in the U.S.

The change marks an evolution of Amazon’s streaming strategy after the company introduced limited ads in Prime Video content in 2024. At the time, customers who wanted to avoid ads could pay an extra $2.99 per month. Now, that option is being rebranded and expanded with additional features under the new Ultra tier.

The updated subscription is expected to launch on April 10, 2026, and current ad-free subscribers will automatically be moved to the new Ultra plan.

What Prime Video Ultra includes

Prime Video Ultra keeps the main benefit of the original add-on — watching most Prime Video movies and TV shows without ads — but adds a few upgraded features designed to improve the viewing experience.

Subscribers will get support for 4K Ultra HD streaming, which delivers sharper images than standard HD. The plan also increases the number of simultaneous streams allowed on one account from three to five, making it easier for families or shared households to watch different shows at the same time.

Offline viewing is also getting a boost. Ultra subscribers can download up to 100 titles, up from the previous limit of 25. The tier will also support Dolby Atmos audio, providing a more immersive sound experience for compatible devices.

For those who prefer to pay upfront, Amazon is also offering an annual Ultra subscription priced at about $45.99, which works out to a discount compared with paying monthly.

It’s worth noting that some programming — including certain live events, sports, and ad-supported content — may still include ads even with the upgrade.

“Delivering ad-free streaming with premium features requires significant investment, and this structure aligns with other major streaming services while ensuring customers have the flexibility to choose how they want to watch,” the company wrote in a news release.

“Prime members will continue to enjoy the core Prime Video benefit, including HD/HDR and now Dolby Vision, at no additional cost with their Prime membership.”

What consumers should know

For Prime members, the change mostly means a higher price for ad-free viewing. The previous add-on cost $2.99 per month, so the new Ultra tier represents a $2 monthly increase — though it comes with several added perks.

Whether the upgrade is worth it will depend on how you watch. If you frequently stream in 4K, download shows for travel, or share your account with family members, the extra features may justify the higher price.

But if you don’t mind occasional ads — or mostly stream casually — sticking with the standard Prime Video experience could save you money. As streaming platforms continue adjusting pricing and features, it’s becoming increasingly common for ad-free viewing to come at a premium.