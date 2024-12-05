Delta Dental data breach exposes more than 802,000 records

A data breach at insurer Delta Dental has exposed more than 800,000 records, including employee information at Coca-Cola, Etsy and PayPal, a cybersecurity firm reports.

Information on around 802,400 records of home addresses, insurance providers, hospital names, degrees, phone numbers and names began circulating on Dec. 4, cybersecurity firm Atlas Privacy said.

Delta Delta insurance customers can check if their information was exposed at Atlas Privacy's Databreach.com website.

The information appeared on large data breach forums and was posted for free, but it is possible it was circulating earlier in other parts of the dark web, Atlas Privacy co-founder Zack Ganot told ConsumerAffairs.

Delta Dental previously said it was exposed by the file transfer MoveIt, which has exposed more than a thousand organizations recently.

Delta Dental, Coca-Cola, Etsy and PayPal didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from ConsumerAffairs.

What to do after a data breach