Trump signs executive order placing TikTok under U.S. control

President Trump signs an executive order to bring TikTok under U.S. control.

Move aims to address national security concerns over data privacy and foreign influence.

Users may see changes in ownership, but little immediate impact on daily app use.

Nearly a year and a half after Congress passed a law banning TikTok in the U.S., President Trump has signed an executive order saving the social media platform. The order, worked out with the Chinese government, places the video-sharing platform owned by China’s ByteDance under U.S. control.

The directive represents one of the most aggressive attempts yet by Washington to rein in foreign-owned technology platforms that operate in the United States.

For years, TikTok has faced scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators who warn that its Chinese ownership could allow the Chinese government to access American user data or influence cultural and political discourse. The administration has positioned the executive order as a necessary safeguard to protect U.S. national security.

By bringing the app under American ownership, officials argue, data collected from millions of U.S. users would remain on domestic soil and subject to stricter privacy and oversight standards.

What this means for TikTok users

For now, TikTok users are unlikely to notice immediate changes. The platform’s short-form videos, creators, and content will continue to function as usual.

However, behind the scenes, negotiations are expected to accelerate as U.S. companies weigh bids to acquire or partner with TikTok’s American operations. If the transition occurs smoothly, users may see new branding, stronger privacy disclosures, and potentially tighter moderation policies aimed at ensuring compliance with U.S. law.

Analysts caution that the deal could still face legal challenges, both from ByteDance and from civil liberties groups concerned about government overreach. Still, the administration insists that ownership transfer is the only way to eliminate the risk of foreign control over such a widely used app.

The executive order shows the growing friction between the U.S. and China over technology, data, and digital influence. Similar steps could be taken against other foreign-owned platforms operating in the U.S. if they are deemed security risks. The move also sets a precedent: governments may increasingly treat digital platforms not just as businesses, but as strategic assets tied to national security.

For American users, the app’s future may ultimately depend less on the videos they watch and more on how power struggles between Washington and Beijing play out. Until then, TikTok will remain on millions of phones — but under the shadow of political uncertainty.