Watch out for fake AI videos of consumer advocates

Scammers are creating fake videos that appear to show consumer advocates like Clark Howard promoting bogus offers.

If it’s not posted on the expert’s official website or verified social pages, don’t click or share it.

Brand-new accounts, misspelled usernames, disabled comments, unknown links, and “instant savings” claims usually signal a scam.

A new scam is circulating online and it looks way too real. Scammers are using artificial intelligence to generate videos that seem to show trusted consumer adviser Clark Howard promoting products or services. But make no mistake about it, these are not real endorsements.

In at least one AI-generated video, an imitation Clark is shown recommending a tool for finding cheaper car insurance. Viewers at first thought it was the real Clark Howard, as this is the type of advice he often gives, but they soon realized it was 100% fake.

This is part of a growing wave of deepfake scams where fraudsters use AI-generated faces and voices to trick you into buying something, clicking a link, or giving up personal information.

Practical tips to protect yourself

1. Always verify the source.

If a video claims to be from Clark Howard or any trusted expert, check his/her official website or verified social pages before doing anything. Real and authentic content will always be shared there first.

2. Don’t click or share suspicious posts.

Even if the video looks real, be skeptical, especially if it’s not being shown on the official social media page of the consumer advocate.

Be even more cautious if the video is strongly recommending a product, insurance offer, or “deal” that seems a little too good to be true.

3. Watch for red flags:

Unusual claims (like “zero fees, instant savings” with no proof).

Links to unknown websites.

Immediate requests for personal info.

Comments turned off.

These are all prevalent in the deepfake posts going around right now on social media.

4. Compare with known content.

In the Clark Howard example, it’s smart to search for the same advice he’s giving on his official website and social media channels.

If you can’t find it there, it’s safe to assume it’s fake.

5. Check the account details.

These fake videos usually come from brand-new social accounts that look real at first glance. Some even have a slight misspelling in an attempt to copy a legitimate source.

Get in the habit of tapping the profile. From there, take a close look at when it was created, how many followers it has, and what other videos have been posted.

A real consumer advocate like Clark Howard will have a long posting history, consistent branding, and verified badges.