For years, if you wanted the highest-speed and most reliable internet service, you needed to be connected to fiber optic cable. But lately, the major carriers and some of the smaller ones have begun to offer wireless internet service, often at a much lower price.

So, how do these wireless services compare with a wired connection? From the available evidence, consumers seem to think wireless internet is pretty good.

In fact, the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Residential Internet Se...

    Facebook and Instagram suffered brief blackouts

    Meta says the outage was during to a ‘technical issue’

    Facebook and Instagram, two social media platforms owned by Meta suffered outages this week. A company spokesman said the glitch was a “technical issue” and it was resolved within two hours.

    It comes on the heels of another communication outage when AT&T Wireless lost service for several hours in late February. The two outages appear to be unrelated.

    Outage detector Downdetector reported the outage and said it appeared to affect about 500,000 users. The outage affecting Instagram was about 10% of that total.

    Some Facebook users reported getting messages saying they had been logged out of their accounts. Some users found they could not upload new posts, to either Facebook or Instagram.

    The Downdetector chart below shows the outages spiked around 11:00 a.m. ET but quickly recovered by the afternoon.

    Most of the reported problems had to do with the inability to log into accounts. About 17% of the reported problems concerned the app.

    Your internet provider may be pulling a fast one on you

    But, they have about a month to stop

    One of the under-reported frontiers in the government's junk fees crusade is the unnecessary fees that cable companies and internet service providers (ISPs) are charging consumers – fees that can jack up a basic month’s service as much as 25%. 

    But that’s all about to change in April. Or – at least, it’s supposed to change.

    The Federal Communications Commission (FCC)’s new Broadband Consumer Labels regulation requires providers to display clear, easy-to-understand, and accurate information about the cost and performance of broadband services by April 10, 2024.

    Providers with 100,000 or fewer subscriber lines must do so by October 10, 2024. Those points of sale include online and in-store.

    What a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive'

    That would make a good slogan for providers that have their hands in this cookie jar. See for yourself – get out your latest internet bill and check if you find any of these disguised charges anywhere: 

    • Overage Charges

    • Equipment Rental Fees

    • Installation Fees

    • Administrative Fees

    • Early Termination Fees

    • Customer Service Fees

    • Regulatory Fees

    • Technology Service Fees

    If any of those sound vague, then they’ve done their job. The less you understand what the heck they mean, the happier the provider is. 

    Keep that in mind once your first bill after April 10 lands in your mailbox.

    “Comcast and other ISPs objected to a requirement that ISPs ‘list all recurring monthly fees’ including ‘all charges that providers impose at their discretion, i.e., charges not mandated by a government,’” said Jon Brodkin of ArsTechnica. 

    “They complained that the rule will force them to display the pass-through of fees imposed by federal, state, or local government agencies on the consumer broadband label.’”

    Did you know that you can get Big Tech broadband for half the price?

    When April rolls around and the new rules come into play, any ISP has to itemize the fees they add to base monthly prices, even the fees related to government programs they choose to "pass through" to consumers, such as fees related to universal service or regulatory fees.”

    But the fact is that you’ve probably been paying too much for too long anyway. On the low end – the one where a consumer uses email, watches a little YouTube, and not much more – you can probably find a monthly $20 internet package. However, most consumers pay about $70 which seems to be the average monthly price for decent internet that can handle streaming.

    What most consumers don’t even realize is that there are local ISPs that buy internet service in bulk from the Big Tech providers like AT&T and then resell it to their customers at incredible savings.

    For example, IgLou – an ISP in Louisville Ky., – resells AT&T fiber service for $49.95, plus a $3.33 legit telecom access cost recovery fee.

    And, guess who comes out to set it up? Yep, AT&T. They run the wire, they install the modems, they do everything they would do if you were dealing with them directly.

    Plus, local ISPs often have smaller customer bases, allowing for more personalized attention and quicker response times when you need help. They also tend to have a better grip on the local challenges that providers have – like terrain or interference – which you’d be hard-pressed to find from someone sitting in a tech support center a half world away working for a large branded ISP.

    If you’re going to explore this option

    The pricing flexibility that you’re handed with a local ISP is probably the strongest suit. Most have far simpler and more transparent plans than large companies, with fewer hidden fees and easier-to-understand terms.

    Be sure to explain to the sales rep all that you need your internet to do. If it’s just email and some YouTube videos and the occasional Facebook post, that could be a lot less than if you needed to stream Netflix at hi-rez or you’re going to be using it for work and uploading and downloading a lot of files. 

    One thing to keep in mind: While the promise of going the local route sounds inviting, all providers are not the same. Make sure you carefully research what other consumers think of the ISP and compare plans, features and pricing offered by both local and national providers before making a decision.

    AT&T eliminates a major price pain point with a new internet service

    The cost is even lower for some qualifying famililes

    AT&T is trying to muscle its way ahead of Verizon and T-Mobile and bring consumers an answer to the pain point of the cost for monthly internet service.

    The company plans to expand the use of 5G broadband cellular network for the home with Internet Air, a new fixed wireless home internet service that gives consumers a Wi-Fi delivered signal at the remarkably competitive price of $55 – $15 less than the average monthly internet access cost. 

    The company is being choosy about where it makes Internet Air available, though. It says it’s “hyper-focused” on selecting geo-locations that have decent enough wireless coverage and capacity to deliver a great in-home experience and still maintain high-quality wireless service for its existing mobile users.

    Those lucky locations include: Los Angeles; Philadelphia, Cincinnati; Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon, Pa.; Pittsburgh; Las Vegas; Phoenix (Prescott); Chicago; Detroit; Flint-Saginaw-Bay City; Hartford-New Haven, Conn.; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Portland, Ore; Salt Lake City; Seattle-Tacoma;  and Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota). 

    Ease of set-up

    The cherry on top is that consumers can self-install the system in five steps and be up and running in less than 15 minutes. 

    When customers open the box, they will scan a QR code to access simple instructions. Most of the set-up is handled via the AT&T Smart Home Manager app, which identifies the strongest connection spot in your home so you can put the device there. The company claims its Wi-Fi extenders will enable you to create a mesh Wi-Fi network throughout your home, eliminating those dreaded dead zones.

    Cost pluses

    The $55 a month price point is the standard issue cost, but Internet Air is also eligible for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month (up to $75 a month on qualifying Tribal lands) to reduce the cost of broadband service.

    The company is kicking off its promotion of the product by giving new and existing AT&T Wireless customers Internet AirTM for $35 a month in select zip codes and with an eligible wireless plan.

    FTC proposes to outlaw fake online reviews

    One estimate suggests as many as 31% of reviews aren’t real

    If a proposed rule by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) becomes final it will be against the law to post a fake review online.

    The FTC is trying to stop marketers from using phony review and endorsement practices such as using fake reviews, suppressing honest negative reviews, and paying for positive reviews, which deceive consumers looking for real feedback on a product or service and undercut honest businesses.

    “Our proposed rule on fake reviews shows that we’re using all available means to attack deceptive advertising in the digital age,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.  “The rule would trigger civil penalties for violators and should help level the playing field for honest companies.”

    The FTC initiated the rule-making activity after reports that a growing number of online reviews are made up. CNBC cites a 2021 analysis that suggests as many as 31% of reviews found on e-commerce sites like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are suspected fakes.

    The FTC’s proposed rule would prohibit:

    • Selling or obtaining fake consumer reviews and testimonials: Both buyer and seller could be held liable. 

    • Review hijacking: Businesses couldn’t use a review for one product to promote something different.  

    • Buying positive or negative reviews: Businesses couldn’t post negative reviews of a competitor.

    • Insider reviews and consumer testimonials: The proposed rule would prohibit a company’s officers and managers from writing reviews or testimonials of its products or services, without clearly disclosing their relationships.

    Companies would also be barred from creating a website that claims to provide independent opinions about its products or services. They would also be prevented from unjustified legal threats to suppress unfavorable reviews.

    ConsumerAffairs provides a place for consumers to post reviews of products and services and hundreds of thousands have done so since 1998. The company has strict protocols in place to insure review legitimacy.

    “Our Moderation Team carefully evaluates reviews and images to ensure they meet our guidelines before publication,” the company said in a statement. “Only the most helpful and informative reviews and comments, regardless of their tone, are considered, provided they are factually accurate and include firsthand details and photos. ConsumerAffairs also uses intelligent software to help filter fake or spam reviews, ensuring a trustworthy platform for our users.”

    Do you know a 'dark pattern' when you see one? We'll explain what to look for.

    These subtle tricks are used to get consumers to buy things they don't need

    The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) isn’t one to make its bloodhound's agenda public, but over the past few years, it’s been doggedly hunting down companies that use “dark patterns” to try to trick consumers into doing things they probably wouldn’t do otherwise.

    Publisher’s Clearing House found itself in the agency’s dog house recently. So did Amazon, Credit Karma, Vonage, and the makers of Fortnite

    The FTC’s sister agency – the Consumer Financial Credit Bureau (CFPB) – is also gunning for dark pattern users, accusing TransUnion. And as consumers started to pick up on these tricks, they headed to the CFPB’s complaint desk, too, filing grievances against Bank of America, Experian, CapitalOne, and others.

    Needless to say, “dark patterns” have become the scariest elephant in the room right now.

    What do these look like and where do you find them?

    Researchers at Stanford University’s Dark Patterns Tip Line (DPTL) say that the inherent dangers lie in five basic consumer categories: social media, financial and insurance, education, smart devices, and health and wellness. 

    As to how you spot them, Mark McCreary, co-chair of the Privacy and Data Security Group at Fox Rothschild, told ConsumerAffairs that these dark patterns are "intentional design choices" -- little tricks that companies use to nudge consumers into agreeing to terms or services they did not intent.  

    "Identifying dark patterns can be difficult, but there are some things to watch," he said. "For example, if you go to a website and try to cancel a subscription, they may ask if you really are sure you want to, or offer you a discounted rate or free month. When you try to opt-out of promotional emails from, they may ask if you are sure and says you can change my mind by just closing the page."

    McCreary said that what got the FTC's attention with Amazon was that users could not close their account easily online, but had to send a request to Amazon to have them close it.

    "At that point, you have to complete a form that contains the many reasons you should not close your account, and only after navigating that can you proceed by again asking Amazon to close your account."

    'Do this first, please.'

    A good number of dark patterns are hidden in processes. For example, a dark pattern that financial and insurance companies might try is getting someone to input their personal and payment information for a “free trial” and, then, once that trial period is over, the company automatically starts billing users without notifying them that the free trial is ending and payment is set to start. 

    Another questionable process the DPTL recently uncovered was with PictureThis – a supposedly free app but one that uses “a very deceptive means of tricking users to upgrade” to the paid version of the app which runs $29-49 a year. 

    Cancel? You must be kidding.

    The most egregious dark pattern is probably the one where it’s darn near impossible for a consumer to easily cancel a service or subscription.

    In addition to the FTC's recent fervor over cancellation hurdles, DPTL’s research turned up several big brands using this tactic. Probably the biggest was AT&T, which the researchers said made it “incredibly difficult” for a customer to cancel, forcing them to pore through a laundry list of “how-to’s” which did not include how to cancel.

    Rather, the company pushed that option to another section, telling the customer that they have to call a phone number and speak to someone in order to do that. 

    The Stanford researchers said consumers many also find cancellation challenges with DirecTV, Wall Street Journal, MyLife, Hello Fresh, Stamps.com, and 1-800-Flowers.

    You don’t really need that purchase expedited, do you?

    One DPTL tipster recently reported that the NFL was taking advantage of the dark patterns opportunities, too, with a “tricky design choice.” One that denies the consumer a choice, not to mention costs them money if they don’t need an item rushed their way.

    “When you purchase merchandise from their website, they default you to the expedited shipping fee, tripling the shipping cost, and you have to decline it rather than choose it,” the tipster wrote.”If you don’t catch it, you just paid a lot more in shipping fees than you should have to get your items.”

    Is this for real? Yep. ConsumerAffairs tried it out on NFL.com when attempting to purchase a Josh Allen Buffalo Bills jersey. This is what we saw when we went to check out and, indeed, the default shipping setting was “expedited shipping” and $10 more than the “standard 3-7 days” option.

    ConsumerAffairs reached out to the NFL to ask its reasoning for taking this posture, but did not immediately get a response.

    How you can help

    The FTC and CFPB are doing all they can, but staying informed and sharing what we know can go a long way in keeping dark patterns from creating expensive headaches.

    If you notice a website or app that’s up to something suspicious or you feel forced into giving personal details or discover hidden fees, sharing that with DPTL and other consumer forums like ConsumerAffairs will help the cause and give federal agencies some added firepower.

    To file a DPTL report of a dark pattern, all you have to do is go here and share some pertinent details.

