Feds try again to stamp out fake reviews and testimonials

Online reviews have made it a lot easier for consumers to find products and services that do what they say they do. But human nature being what it is, the process is often misused by unscrupulous players who create fictitious or misleading reviews.

This isn't an easy problem to eliminate since the internet operates globally, making it difficult for U.S. officials to chase down offenders. U.S. courts have also, in some cases, blocked the FTC from seeking monetary damages from companies that abuse the public's trust.

A new rule finalized this week is intended to even the playing field a bit. It will combat fake reviews and testimonials by prohibiting their sale or purchase and allow the agency to seek civil penalties against knowing violators.