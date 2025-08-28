Last-minute agreement will keep Fox channels on YouTube TV

Google and Fox reached a last-minute carriage agreement to keep Fox channels on YouTube TV.

The deal prevents a blackout that could have disrupted millions of subscribers.

Financial terms of the multi-year agreement were not disclosed.

Just in time for the kickoff to football season, Google and Fox have averted a looming blackout of Fox-owned channels on YouTube TV, announcing a new carriage agreement that ensures subscribers will continue to have uninterrupted access to Fox programming.

The deal, reached just before the existing contract was set to expire, preserves access to Fox’s lineup of broadcast and cable networks, including Fox Broadcasting, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Fox News, and Fox Business, for the more than 8 million households currently subscribed to YouTube TV.

In recent days, both companies had warned subscribers of the possibility that Fox channels could be removed if a new distribution agreement was not reached. Such disputes are common in the pay-TV industry, where networks seek higher carriage fees and distributors resist cost increases that can lead to higher consumer bills.

For YouTube TV, a growing live-streaming service, the stakes were particularly high. Loss of Fox programming would have meant disruptions during a busy sports calendar — including college football kickoffs and the start of the NFL season — as well as gaps in popular news and entertainment coverage.

“We have reached a short-term extension with Fox to prevent disruption to YouTube TV subscribers as we continue to work on a new agreement,” Google wrote in a late Wednesday blog post. “We are committed to advocating on behalf of our subscribers as we work toward a fair deal and will keep you updated on our progress.”

The post also claimed that the standoff occurred because Fox was “asking for payments that are far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive.”

Terms of the agreement

While the companies declined to disclose specific financial terms, they confirmed the new deal is a multi-year agreement that reflects "fair value for both sides." Sources close to the negotiations suggested the agreement includes rate adjustments that balance Fox’s demand for increased fees with Google’s commitment to keeping YouTube TV competitively priced.

“We’re pleased to announce that Fox channels will remain on YouTube TV,” Fox and Google said in a joint statement. “This agreement ensures that our viewers continue to enjoy the full lineup of news, sports, and entertainment without disruption.”

Google TV subscribers will not see any interruption to their service, and programming will continue as scheduled. Industry analysts note that while the deal resolves immediate tensions, the broader challenge of escalating programming costs — and how much of those costs are passed on to consumers — remains an ongoing issue for the entire streaming and pay-TV ecosystem.