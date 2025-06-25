Cable vs. wireless war is driving prices down

Consumers win : Internet prices dropped 3.1% in May amid fierce competition between cable and mobile providers.

: Internet prices dropped 3.1% in May amid fierce competition between cable and mobile providers. Wireless surges : T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T gained 3.7 million fixed-wireless subscribers in 2024.

Cable counters: Comcast, Charter, and others offer multi-year price locks as customer churn rises.

America’s biggest cable and mobile companies are waging a pricing war over your home internet bill—and consumers are the clear beneficiaries, at least for now. Major telecoms have rolled out long-term price guarantees in response to skyrocketing competition from wireless carriers offering budget-friendly 5G fixed-wireless plans.

This spring, Comcast, Verizon, and T-Mobile each launched promotional offers guaranteeing steady internet prices for up to five years. Charter got a head start last year with a three-year price lock. The aggressive tactics signal a shift in strategy as cable companies fight to stop the erosion of their broadband subscriber base.

“Cable companies went from gaining subscribers and raising rates every year to declining subscribers and giving people price locks,” said John Hodulik, an analyst at UBS, in a Wall Street Journal report. “They’re seeing churn rise in their broadband subscriber base.”

Wireless carriers gaining ground

The shake-up began when mobile carriers introduced fixed-wireless home internet in 2018. These services use 5G signals from cell towers to deliver internet access, bypassing traditional cable infrastructure. While reliability can sometimes suffer due to congestion, the price—often around half that of cable—has drawn millions of customers.

In 2024 alone, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T added a combined 3.7 million fixed-wireless users. Meanwhile, Comcast’s Xfinity and Charter’s Spectrum lost over 900,000 broadband subscribers.

Many cable subscribers have switched to T-Mobile's $50 per-month fixed wireless service, often saving more than $100 they had been paying their wired cable service.

Fixed-wireless doesn't work everywhere. Besides congestion weak signals can make coverage spotty. If your cell phone doesn't pick up 5G coverage smoothly, fixed-wireless from the same company probably won't work either.

Companies like Waveform offer a wide variety of signal boosters, external antennas and other gear that can help in low-signal areas. A journalist with a home in a mountainous area near Malibu, California, once mounted just such an antenna on the side of an old barn and aimed it in the general direction of the fire station, where there was a cell tower. It worked.

"I used to have to drive all the way down Encinal Canyon to the Starbucks to get a working signal," the journalist said. "The antenna cut my coffee outlay and solved my coffee jitters, although I still had to go out to the barn to hook up to it."

But Wireless Growth Has Limits

Despite wireless carriers’ rapid growth, experts caution it won’t last forever. Networks can only handle so much traffic. Jonathan Chaplin of New Street Research estimates the fixed-wireless market will max out at around 19 million subscribers in the next five years—even with planned infrastructure expansions.

Cable companies are planning for a comeback, and wireless carriers are hedging their bets. All three major wireless providers—AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile—are investing heavily in fiber networks. AT&T is using fixed wireless as a stepping stone, with the intent to upgrade customers to fiber. Verizon is eyeing a similar shift.

For those for whom broadband access is mission critical, fiber is still the most reliable option and is nearly always the fastest, even though it may be more expensive.

As the battlefield evolves, one thing is certain: the competition has already forced a long-overdue rethink of internet pricing—and it’s putting money back in consumers’ pockets and giving them a choice, something long lacking in the cable and telecom world,