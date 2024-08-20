Streaming wars: Netflix gets upended

Okay, so streaming is totally killing it right now. Seriously, who even watches linear TV anymore? People are ditching their cable boxes faster than you can say "binge-watch."

Netflix used to be the big cheese, the BMOC of streaming apps. But it's not the top dog anymore.

Max – formerly HBO Max – has stolen the show in the U.S. according to the newest Streaming App Report. Max was the most downloaded app and also the highest-earning app, making its way into 6.4M devices in the U.S. and grossing a staggering $243M in the first quarter of 2024.

While much of the focus in streaming's boxing match has been on Netflix and Disney+, Max decided to do its own thing and focus on a killer combination of prestige TV like “The Sopranos,” blockbuster movies such as “Dune,” and a growing library of original content. Now it – not Netflix – is the must-have for cord-cutters.

Max’s chieftains may want to thank Discovery for this. The merger with Discovery was a stroke of genius and has given Max a massive content library, including everything from "Game of Thrones" to reality TV hits like "90 Day Fiancé."

This one-stop shop approach has paid off big time. Max has seen a surge in subscribers and is now the most downloaded streaming app in the U.S.

Basically, it’s become a streaming free-for-all, and we’re here for the popcorn. Some of the newer apps are totally nailing it, too – like Peacock and Hulu.

Both are now breathing down the neck of the Top 5, right behind Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video. But the report’s analyzers say there could be another shake-up on the way. In their estimation, Netflix is losing viewers, and Disney+ isn't really trying to get found by new people.

Future stars

Looking for where future disruptions may be coming from, the report’s analysts looked at who the comers are in downloads and revenue. Their answer? Crunchyroll and Prime Video.

Amazon's Prime Video app has begun to pick up some steam after upping its spending on exclusives. Crunchyroll, on the other hand, is much less known and is pretty niche given its focus on anime, but anime enjoys widespread popularity across the globe and continues to grow in its fanbase, particularly among younger generations like Gen Z.

Between mid-2021 and early 2024, Crunchyroll's number of paying subscribers almost tripled – making it popular enough that Sony bought the company and has recently given the app a dedicated button on new Sony Bravia TVs remote.

And the deals keep on comming

This horse race is far from over and streamers keep throwing every deal they can create in hopes of stealing someone from one of their rivals. Jared Newman’s CordCutterWeekly lists some deals worth thinking about, too – like these that are currently on the market: