Verizon retakes overall crown, T-Mobile leads in 5G availability, AT&T boosts speeds, report finds

Verizon wins for best reliability and overall performance, with speeds up to 226.5 Mbps. It costs more, but it's worth it in rural or spotty areas.

T-Mobile leads in 5G and speed. They boast 95% 5G availability and the fastest median speeds (374.5 Mbps). Great for urban users. Negotiate using competitor promos.

AT&T gains ground with faster speeds (193 Mbps) and strong call/text performance. They’re a solid all-around option but always check coverage by ZIP code before switching.

A new State of the Mobile Union report shows tighter competition among the big three wireless carriers in late 2025, with one carrier pulling ahead overall.

Between July and December 2025, RootMetrics conducted more than three million real-world tests across all 50 states and 125 major metro markets. The results show good gains in speed and reliability across the board.

Here’s what stood out.

Verizon: Best overall network, strongest reliability

Verizon delivered the strongest national performance in the second half of 2025, earning seven U.S. RootScore Awards, including:

Best Overall Network Performance

Network Reliability

Network Responsiveness

Data Performance

Video Performance

It also won Best 5G Experience, Fastest 5G, and Most Reliable 5G.

Verizon improved its national median download speed from 192.1 Mbps in early 2025 to 226.5 Mbps in the second half.

What this means for consumers: Verizon is one of the more expensive carriers for a reason. This is especially the case if you’re like me, and live in a more rural area, where cell service is very spotty.

Verizon is well worth the extra money in my situation as I have neighbors who struggle with T-Mobile and AT&T, as the coverage is just not as reliable yet.

T-Mobile: Fastest national median speeds, widest 5G availability

T-Mobile tied with AT&T for the national Network Speed award and maintained the highest 5G availability at 95.2%.

It remained the only carrier to hit median download speeds of at least 100 Mbps in all 125 major metro markets, and reached 200 Mbps in 124 of them.

Its national median download speed clocked in at 374.5 Mbps, significantly faster than both Verizon and AT&T.

T-Mobile also increased its footprint in state and metro awards compared to earlier in the year.

What it means for consumers: If raw speed and broad 5G access are your top priorities, especially in urban areas, T-Mobile continues to be extremely competitive.

Pro tip: Don’t be afraid to call and negotiate a better rate. For example, if T-Mobile is offering a $25 plan and you’re paying $45 elsewhere, call your carrier and ask if they can match a competitor’s promo. Retention teams are often willing to throw you a bone to keep you as a customer.

AT&T: Improving speeds, strong call and text performance

AT&T shared three national awards:

Network Speed

Call Performance

Text Performance

AT&Ts national median download speed improved from 168.7 Mbps to 193.0 Mbps in the second half of 2025.

AT&T also delivered median speeds of at least 100 Mbps in 122 of 125 metro markets, up from 116 earlier in the year, and won or shared Overall State awards in 29 states.

While it slipped behind Verizon in overall and reliability rankings, the gap narrowed.

What it means for consumers: AT&T remains a strong all-around option, particularly for dependable call and text performance and improving data speeds.

I highly recommend using free coverage maps from all three carriers (Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T) and compare them to the report’s metro results.

Performance can vary block by block so don’t automatically assume your network is “bad everywhere.”