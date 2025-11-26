Amazon's new satellite internet could shake up your broadband options in 2026

Amazon Leo Ultra promises speeds up to 1 Gbps download and 400 Mbps upload, potentially faster than many current home internet plans

The service targets businesses first in 2025, with consumer availability expected in 2026

This could create more competition against Starlink and traditional internet providers, potentially driving down prices

Amazon just threw down the gauntlet in the satellite internet wars. The tech giant unveiled its Starlink competitor this week, and it could mean more choices and better prices for your home internet in the coming years.

What Amazon is launching

Amazon rebranded its Project Kuiper satellite internet service to "Amazon Leo" and showed off three new terminals designed to beam high-speed internet from space directly to your location.

The flagship Leo Ultra terminal is the size of a large briefcase and promises download speeds up to 1 Gbps with upload speeds reaching 400 Mbps. That's faster than many cable and fiber connections available today.

Amazon has already launched more than 150 satellites as of November 2025, with plans to deploy thousands more to provide global coverage. The company aims to start serving business customers in 2025, with regular consumers getting access in 2026.

Why this matters for your wallet

More competition in internet service typically means better deals for consumers. Right now, many Americans have limited broadband options, especially in rural areas where Starlink has dominated the satellite internet market.

Amazon's entry could pressure both traditional internet providers and Starlink to improve service quality and lower prices. The company hasn't announced pricing yet, but its history of aggressive pricing strategies suggests it may undercut competitors.

How to prepare for these changes

Document your current internet speeds and monthly costs now so you can compare when new options become available Check if your area has limited broadband options that could benefit from satellite competition Avoid signing long-term contracts with current providers if possible, as better deals may emerge in 2026 Research whether your location has clear sky access, as satellite internet requires unobstructed views Monitor announcements from Amazon, Starlink, and traditional providers about pricing and availability in your area

The bottom line: Amazon's satellite internet service won't be available to consumers until 2026, but it represents a major shift that could give you more leverage with internet providers. Start documenting your current service costs now, and avoid long-term contracts that could lock you out of better deals when the competition heats up.