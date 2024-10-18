How does wireless internet compare with fiber?

For years, if you wanted the highest-speed and most reliable internet service, you needed to be connected to fiber optic cable. But lately, the major carriers and some of the smaller ones have begun to offer wireless internet service, often at a much lower price.

So, how do these wireless services compare with a wired connection? From the available evidence, consumers seem to think wireless internet is pretty good.

In fact, the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study found that consumers who connect to the internet using a wireless provider are more satisfied with their service than those with wired internet.

The study found that customers with wireless internet have an overall satisfaction of 630 on a 1,000-point scale compared with 538 for wired internet customers. Wireless internet, also known as Fixed Wireless Access, provides internet access to customers through 5G or 4G LTE technology, making it an affordable and flexible alternative to other internet connections.

Cost could be a factor

But is the service really as good as fiber? The study found that on an equal comparison, it might come up short. J.D. Power researchers suggest that the lower cost of wireless contributes to customer satisfaction, making them willing to overlook shortcomings.

With a reported average monthly cost of $72, 70% of wireless internet customers agree their plan is affordable compared to 53% of wired internet customers, with a reported average monthly cost of $81.

“To be clear, fiber-wired internet service is the fastest and most reliable service for customers now reaching speeds over 5 Gig in some areas, but it comes at a cost, both in infrastructure investment and cost to the customer,” said Carl Lepper, senior director of technology, media and telecom at J.D. Power.

“Then comes wireless internet, which is a more accessible option that has become more widely available, less expensive and delivers more satisfaction across all parts of the customer experience we measure. If wireless internet can prove to be sustainable and continue to increase their customer base, these providers have the ability to be major industry disruptors.”

Not every customer is satisfied

But wireless internet is not without its detractors. Clay, of Pollocksville, N.C., told us his T-Mobile internet slowed down over a six-month period.

“The customer service people eventually spilled the beans and explained that our service was shared with other customers in my local area and we were being throttled (supposedly) to give other users their ‘fair share,’” Clay wrote in a ConsumerAffairs review. “It seems they continued to sell their services to new customers until their system bogged down from too much traffic.”

Yet J.D. Power found T-Mobile ranked highest in wireless internet-national with a score of 649. The segment average was 630.

Verizon ranked highest in the wired internet-east region for the 12th consecutive year, with a score of 575. Xfinity ranks second with a score of 532.

AT&T ranked highest in the wired internet—north central region with a score of 537. Xfinity ranked second and CenturyLink ranked third.