Nebraska sues Temu over alleged consumer protection violations

Nebraska alleges Temu's app contains malware that secretly harvests user data and bypasses device security

The lawsuit claims Temu engages in deceptive practices including fake product descriptions, artificially inflated reviews, and misleading "local" labels

State officials warn that Chinese law requires Temu to share user data with the Chinese government upon request, potentially compromising American consumers' privacy

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has filed a lawsuit against Chinese e-commerce platform Temu and its affiliates, accusing the company of widespread consumer protection violations that put state residents' privacy and finances at risk.

The legal action alleges that Temu's mobile app functions as sophisticated malware that secretly collects extensive personal data from users' devices. According to the complaint, the app bypasses normal security measures to gain "unrestricted access to essentially everything" on users' phones, including data from Nebraskans who have never downloaded the application.

The privacy concerns extend beyond typical data collection practices. The lawsuit warns that Chinese law requires Temu to provide user information to the Chinese government upon request, with additional legal requirements to conceal such data sharing.

"Once Nebraskans download the Temu app, they lose all control over their personal data, which may ultimately end up in the hands of a hostile foreign power," the complaint states.

Business practices also at issue

Beyond data security issues, the lawsuit outlines multiple deceptive business practices. Hilgers' office alleges that Temu systematically misrepresents product quality through false descriptions and images, while artificially inflating positive reviews and creating fake "market prices" to make actual prices appear more attractive.

The complaint also targets Temu's return policy, claiming the company provides "no meaningful return process" for dissatisfied customers, leaving them stuck with low-quality merchandise that doesn't match advertised descriptions.

Nebraska-specific concerns include alleged trademark infringement involving beloved local brands. The lawsuit claims Temu sells products falsely displaying logos of Union Pacific, Runza, Cabela's, the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Creighton Bluejays, misleading consumers into believing they're purchasing authentic, licensed merchandise.

The company's use of "local" labels on product listings also faces scrutiny. While consumers might reasonably expect such labels to indicate support for local businesses, the lawsuit alleges Temu uses the designation merely to indicate products ship from U.S. warehouses, regardless of their actual country of origin.

Environmental claims round out the allegations, with the lawsuit challenging Temu's assertions that purchases support tree-planting initiatives. The complaint suggests these "greenwashing" practices mislead environmentally conscious consumers about the actual impact of their purchases.

"Temu is putting Nebraskans' privacy at risk and running a platform rife with deceptive listings, unlawful promotional practices, and products that rip off Nebraska brands and creations," Hilgers stated. "Our office will hold Temu accountable for its exploitation of Nebraska consumers, brands, and creators."

The lawsuit seeks to halt Temu's alleged unlawful practices, secure refunds for affected Nebraska consumers, impose penalties for state law violations, and obtain other available legal remedies.

This legal action adds Nebraska to a growing list of jurisdictions challenging Temu's business practices, as state and federal authorities increasingly scrutinize Chinese-owned technology platforms operating in American markets.