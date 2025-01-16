FTC toughens requirements for safeguarding children's information online

The Federal Trade Commission has adopted strengthened requirements for safeguarding children's information online and giving parents new tools and protections to help them control what data is provided to third parties about their children.

The final rule makes changes to the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule. It requires parents to opt in to third-party advertising and includes other changes to address the emerging ways that consumers’ data is collected and used by companies, and particularly how children’s data is being shared and monetized.

“The updated COPPA rule strengthens key protections for kids’ privacy online,” said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan. “By requiring parents to opt in to targeted advertising practices, this final rule prohibits platforms and service providers from sharing and monetizing children’s data without active permission.

"The FTC is using all its tools to keep kids safe online,” Khan said.

In January 2024, the FTC proposed changes to the COPPA rule, which first went into effect in 2000. It requires certain websites and other online services to obtain verifiable parental consent before collecting, using or disclosing personal information from children under 13.

It also provides other important rights for parents, including the right to require operators to delete personal information collected from their children, and imposes independent obligations on covered operators, for example with respect to data minimization and data retention.

Several amendments

The FTC made several amendments to the rule, including: