Peacock announces biggest price hike yet

Following a price increase for subscribers ahead of last summer’s Olympics, Peacock is once again raising rates.

Both the Premium and the Premium Plus tiers will go up $3/month.

Peacock is announcing a new Select membership that’s lower-cost but with access to limited titles.

Last summer, Peacock raised subscription prices.

Now, the streaming service is once again raising prices. This time, though, the increase is the largest one in the company’s history, and it goes into effect in just a few days for new customers.

What’s different?

Here’s a breakdown of what’s different:

Peacock Premium: $10.99/month (was $7.99/month) Annual: $109.99/year (was $79.99/month)

Premium Plus: $16.99/month (was $13.99/month) Annual: $169.99/year (was $139.99/year)



With Premium Plus, subscribers get no ads, aside from during live sports broadcasts, as well as the ability to access local NBC 24/7 and download any titles for off-line watching.

For new customers, these price changes go into effect on Wednesday, July 23. If you’re an existing subscriber, you’ll have an extra month to prepare, as the price hike is set to go into effect on August 23.

A new subscription tier

For those looking for a lower-cost option, Peacock will also be testing out a new subscription tier, Peacock Select. However, you won’t have access to every movie, TV show, or documentary that’s available with the higher-cost tiers.

For $7.99/month or $79.99/year, Peacock Select subscribers will get access to an assortment of current shows airing on Bravo and NBC, as well as a selection of backlogged movies and TV shows.