Amazon expanded Same-Day delivery of perishables nationwide

Service now covers more than 1,000 U.S. communities, to reach 2,300 locations by year-end

Fresh produce, dairy, meats, and baked goods now available within hours alongside millions of Amazon staples

Prime members get free same-day grocery delivery on orders over $25

Amazon has announced an expansion of its Same-Day Delivery service to include thousands of fresh grocery items, now available in 1,000-plus cities and towns across the United States, with plans to double coverage by the end of 2025.

Customers can order perishables like produce, dairy, meat, baked goods, and frozen foods, along with household products, electronics, fashion, and more — all arriving together, often within hours.

Prime members qualify for free Same-Day Delivery on qualifying orders of $25 or more. Non-members pay $12.99 per delivery. Orders under $25 incur a $2.99 fee for Prime customers.

Early regional tests saw Amazon grocery shoppers returning twice as often, with bananas, strawberries, apples, and avocados among the top sellers. In several markets, Amazon said strawberries even sold better than AirPods. CEO Doug Herrington described the rollout as “a quick and easy experience for customers — everything from milk and apples to mystery novels delivered in hours.”

Shot across the bow of other supermarkets

The service got its first trial in 2024 in Phoenix and was expanded this year to Orlando and Kansas City, Mo. Amazon said it decided to go national after customers “embraced the convenience.”

The service is likely to put pressure on existing brick-and-mortar supermarkets to compete. Neil Saunders, managing director and retail analyst at GlobalData Retail, told CNN the service will almost certainly grow Amazon’s food market share.

“As Amazon already has a lot of the logistical infrastructure in place, it should be able to grow profitably, which is something other online grocers have struggled to do,” he told CNN.

Amazon will use a temperature-controlled network and six-point quality checks to ensure freshness, the company said. Insulated, recyclable bags keep groceries cool en route, building on standards set by Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market. The move underscores Amazon’s ambition in the $100 billion-plus annual grocery sector and is set to further challenge rivals with its blend of speed, selection, and convenience.