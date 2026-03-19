Amazon vs. USPS: What a potential split means for your packages

Delivery could get less reliable — If USPS handles fewer Amazon packages, deliveries on Sundays and in rural areas are likely to be the most effected.

Shipping costs may creep up — Expect possible Prime price hikes or higher order minimums.

Adjust your strategy now — Bundle orders and compare other retailers to avoid delays and extra costs.

Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) are at odds. While it sounds like inside-baseball logistics drama, it could have very real consequences for everyday shoppers.

Here’s what’s happening, and more importantly, what you should actually do about it.

What just happened?

Amazon says contract negotiations with USPS broke down late last year, claiming the Postal Service “walked away at the eleventh hour.”

That’s a big deal because USPS has historically handled a massive chunk of Amazon deliveries, especially the “last mile” (that final stretch to your front door).

Now, reports suggest Amazon could cut USPS delivery volume by up to two-thirds when the current contract expires later this year.

Why this matters to you

This isn’t just corporate drama, as it could affect shipping speed, Sunday deliveries, and overall costs.

1. Delivery speed could get weird (depending on where you live).

USPS has always been Amazon’s go-to for:

Rural deliveries

P.O. boxes

Hard-to-reach areas

If Amazon pulls back, expect the following:

More deliveries handled by Amazon drivers or contractors.

Potential delays in rural areas where USPS was the most efficient option.

If you live outside of a major metro area, you'll likely feel it first.

2. Weekend deliveries might change.

One of USPS’ biggest advantages was their ability to delivery Amazon packages on Sundays.

If USPS stops delivering, you can expect:

Fewer Sunday deliveries in some areas.

More reliance on Amazon’s own network (which varies by region).

The bottom line is that the “arriving Sunday” promise will become less reliable.

3. Shipping costs could quietly creep up.

Here’s the part most people miss. When it gets more expensive to get packages to you, Amazon isn't going to eat those costs forever. They will eventually start passing them along to shoppers.

Amazon is currently doing the following:

Expanding its own delivery network (expensive)

Investing billions into rural logistics

Potentially replacing a low-cost partner (USPS)

That can lead to:

Higher Prime costs down the road.

More minimum order thresholds.

Fewer “free shipping” perks on those low-cost items.

What smart shoppers should do right now

This is where you can stay ahead of the changes.

1. Pay attention to who delivers your packages.

Start noticing if it’s:

USPS

Amazon Logistics

UPS/FedEx

By paying attention, you’ll quickly learn which carrier is the fastest and most reliable in your area.

Pro tip: If USPS is your most reliable option, consider shipping to a P.O. box while it’s still widely supported.

2. Adjust your expectations on delivery speed.

That “two-day shipping” promise is already less reliable than it used to be.

Going forward you’ll want to consider this:

Build in an extra day or two for delivery of important items.

Avoid last-minute ordering for time-sensitive needs.

Pro tip: For critical purchases you need quickly, filter for items labeled “Arrives Tomorrow,” as those are typically fulfilled from nearby warehouses.

3. Compare retailers more often.

If Amazon shipping ends up more expensive or slower, competitors can suddenly start to look better.

If you’re affected, be sure to check:

Walmart (strong last-mile network)

Target (same-day pickup + drive-up)

Costco (limited selection but strong pricing)

Pro tip: Keep in mind that when buying everyday essentials, switching to in-store pickup can help you avoid Amazon shipping delays entirely.

4. Watch for Prime value changes.

If Amazon’s costs start to rise, you can almost guarantee Prime is the lever they’ll eventually pull.

Be ready for the following:

Price increases

Fewer perks

Changes to shipping guarantees

Pro tip: It’s smart to audit your Prime membership every six months. If you’re not using streaming, photos, or frequent shipping, it may not be worth it anymore.