Digital-rights group sues feds over pressure to remove ICE tracker apps

Digital-rights group says government pressured major tech platforms to delete apps documenting immigration enforcement

Lawsuit seeks internal records from DOJ and DHS after apps like ICE Block were taken down

Case raises constitutional questions about whether officials coerced companies into restricting protected speech

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, demanding records that could reveal whether federal officials pressured technology companies to remove apps documenting immigration enforcement activity across the country.

The suit, filed in federal court on Thursday, comes after multiple platforms — including Apple, Google and Meta — took down apps and webpages such as ICE Block, Red Dot, DeICER and ICE Sighting–Chicagoland following communications with government officials earlier this year. EFF argues that the removals raise serious First Amendment concerns because the apps were designed to allow users to report and share information about immigration enforcement actions occurring in public.

Removals could amount to unconstitutional coercion

“We're filing this lawsuit to find out just what the government told tech companies,” said EFF Staff Attorney F. Mario Trujillo. “Getting these records will be critical to determining whether federal officials crossed the line into unconstitutional coercion and censorship of protected speech.”

The controversy intensified in October, when Apple removed ICEBlock — an app used to alert communities about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in specific areas — from its App Store. Attorney General Pamela Bondi publicly claimed responsibility, stating: “We reached out to Apple today demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store — and Apple did so.”

In the aftermath, Apple removed several similar apps, while Google and Meta took down related apps and web pages from their own platforms. Bondi later promised to “continue engaging tech companies” regarding the issue.

EFF argues that while the government cannot directly suppress protected speech, coercing private companies to do so can still violate the Constitution. People have a First Amendment right to record and share law enforcement activities conducted in public, the group says.

Lawsuit seeks internal documents after agencies fail to produce them

Last month, EFF filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with DOJ, DHS, ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), seeking any communications or records about government efforts to force the removal of immigration-tracking tools. None of the agencies have provided the requested documents, prompting EFF’s lawsuit to compel disclosure.

The case could help clarify the extent to which federal officials can pressure private platforms to restrict speech — an issue that has been at the center of recent legal battles over content moderation, censorship claims and government-platform communication.

EFF says the requested records are essential to determining whether the government used its influence unlawfully.