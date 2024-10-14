Apple TV+ will soon be available on Prime Video

As the options for streaming continue to expand, Amazon announced yet another option for Prime members.

Starting later this month, Apple TV+’s catalog of TV shows and movies will be available to stream on Prime Video. The additional subscription will run Prime members $9.99 per month.

“Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming including Amazon MGM Studios Originals, live sports, licensed movies and series, the industry’s largest catalog of titles to rent or buy, and over 100 additional streaming subscriptions,” said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president and head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

“As we continue to expand our offering and make it easy for customers to personalize their streaming experience directly in one app, we are proud to welcome Apple TV+ and its popular and critically-acclaimed shows, films, and events to Prime Video,” he said.

“We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services. “We’re thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options.”

More to stream

With the new partnership, subscribers will get access to all of the shows, movies, and live events on both Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Similar to Prime Video’s expansion into live sports events, subscribers will now gain access to live sportscasts on Apple TV+. The network hosts Friday Night Baseball each week, a weekly Major League Baseball doubleheader with no local broadcast restrictions. AppleTV+ also hosts select Major League Soccer matches.

Additionally, all movies, TV shows, and limited series, including Apple originals, will be available for Prime Video subscribers who opt into the new partnership.

Everything is under one roof

While no date has officially been announced for this partnership to kick off, Amazon said in its announcement that consumers can expect to see this new streaming option in late October.

When it does become available, everything will be housed under Prime Video. Subscribers won’t need to download different apps or set up different logins or forms of payment.

With the Prime Video app, consumers can subscribe to Apple TV+, get billed to the card they have linked to their Prime membership, and watch all of the Prime Video and Apple TV+ content across any of their compatible devices.

Apple TV+ joins MAX, Paramount+, AMC+, Hallmark+, and more than 100 other TV subscriptions available through Prime Video.