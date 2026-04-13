Tech expert walks you thru exactly how to block spam calls

Turn on built-in filters first: Use your phone’s “Silence Unknown Callers” (iPhone) or spam protection settings (Android) to automatically block or send unfamiliar numbers to voicemail.

Use your carrier’s free tools: Services like AT&T ActiveArmor, Verizon Call Filter, and T-Mobile Scam Shield can stop robocalls before your phone even rings.

Layer in extra protection if needed: Block repeat offenders manually and consider apps like Hiya or RoboKiller for stronger filtering and spoofed-number detection.

Spam calls aren’t just annoying anymore; they seem to be constant. If you’ve stopped answering your phone unless you recognize the number, you’re not alone.

But according to PC Mag senior writer, Kim Key, you don’t have to put up with it anymore. Along with some clever third-party apps, she says there are some simple settings already built into your phone that can dramatically cut down on robocalls and scam attempts.

Here’s how Key was able to silence them for good and how you can too.

Start with your phone’s built-in tools

Both iOS and Android devices already have spam-blocking features, buy many people just never turn them on.

On iPhones, you can enable “Silence Unknown Callers,” which automatically sends any number not in your contacts straight to voicemail. You find this by going to Settings → Apps → Phone.

On Android, you can block unknown numbers and flag spam calls directly from your call settings.

These tools do most of the heavy lifting without requiring any extra apps or subscriptions.

Use your carrier’s free spam filters

Key brings up the great point that your mobile provider likely offers built-in protection you’re already paying for.

She specifically cites these three:

These services can label suspicious calls, block known robocallers, and send risky numbers straight to voicemail before your phone even rings.

Block repeat offenders (but don’t rely on it alone)

You can and should block numbers that keep calling, especially if it’s the same telemarketer or scammer hitting you over and over. On both iOS and Android, it only takes a few taps to stop that number from reaching you again.

That said, this is more of a cleanup tool than a full solution. Many robocallers “spoof” or rotate phone numbers, meaning the next call might come from a completely different number that looks local or familiar.

So, while blocking helps reduce repeat annoyances, it works best alongside broader filters like silencing unknown callers or carrier-level protection.

Let your phone screen calls for you

This is where things have quietly gotten much better. Newer phone updates can act like a built-in gatekeeper. Instead of your phone ringing, it can automatically intercept unknown callers and prompt them to say why they’re calling.

If it’s a real person, like a doctor’s office or delivery driver, they’ll usually respond clearly and you’ll see that message before deciding to pick up. If it’s a robocall or scam, it often hangs up or fails the screening entirely.

The end result is fewer interruptions, less guesswork, and you only have to deal with calls that actually matter.

Add a third-party app if the problem is persistent

If spam calls are still slipping through, Key recommends apps like Hiya or RoboKiller can really help. These apps rely on massive, constantly updated databases of known scam and robocall numbers.

They can automatically block suspicious calls, flag risky numbers before you answer, and in some cases even stop “spoofed” calls that mimic your area code. Some apps also let you customize your settings, like blocking calls that look similar to your own number or sending certain types straight to voicemail.

Just keep in mind that the free versions usually cover only the basics, while premium plans will unlock more advanced filtering.