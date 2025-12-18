DoorDash brings grocery shopping inside ChatGPT

Order groceries without leaving ChatGPT — ask for recipes and build your shopping cart right in the chat.

Wide selection of stores available — from Kroger and Safeway to regional favorites like Wegmans, Schnucks, and more.

Fast delivery right to your door — orders can arrive in as little as about an hour thanks to DoorDash’s logistics network.

Imagine the next time you’re brainstorming dinner ideas with ChatGPT and boom — you’re a few clicks away from fresh ingredients arriving at your door.

That’s now a reality thanks to a new partnership between DoorDash and OpenAI that brings grocery shopping directly into the ChatGPT experience. Instead of flipping between apps or scribbling out a grocery list, you can handle everything from inspiration to checkout in one place.

“AI is unlocking an entirely new search and discovery experience for consumers that’s dynamic and personalized,” Andy Fang, Co-founder at DoorDash, said in a news release.

“We're thrilled to partner with OpenAI to create a seamless experience that allows users to quickly order ingredients for any recipe and check out directly on DoorDash. As we expand this experience to more shopping categories, our focus is on building AI tools that give people time back and make local shopping easier.”

How it works

This new in-chat DoorDash app turns ChatGPT into a smart personal grocery assistant. You can ask for meal suggestions, like “What should I make for taco Tuesday?” Once you find something you love, ChatGPT and the DoorDash app turn those recipe ingredients into a ready-to-shop cart.

It’s a big step beyond a simple recipe-finder — now your chat can do something real for you. No more jumping between screens, no rewriting grocery lists, and no last-minute runs to the store when you forgot milk or cheese.

Here’s the basics of getting started:

Enable the DoorDash app in ChatGPT. Go into your ChatGPT Settings, open “Apps,” pick DoorDash, and sign in to your account. Ask for recipe ideas or meal plans. ChatGPT will tailor suggestions to your interests — quick weeknight dinners, healthy lunches, holiday feasts, you name it. Build your grocery list right in chat. Once you like a recipe, tell ChatGPT to shop it — it’ll turn the ingredients into your DoorDash grocery cart. Check out and relax. Review your cart in the DoorDash app and place the order for delivery.

Why It Matters for Everyday Shoppers

This update makes grocery shopping less of a chore and more of a conversation. Whether you’re juggling a packed schedule, planning meals for your family, or trying to be more adventurous in the kitchen, this feature helps shave off time and mental effort.

DoorDash says this rollout will expand to all users in the coming weeks across iOS, Android, desktop, and mobile web, bringing this seamless shopping experience to many more homes.