Fox’s $22 billion deal to buy Roku could reshape streaming

Fox Corp. has agreed to acquire Roku for approximately $22 billion in a cash-and-stock deal that would combine Fox's media assets with one of the largest streaming-TV platforms in the U.S.

Consumers are unlikely to see immediate changes because the transaction is not expected to close until the first half of 2027 and still requires regulatory and shareholder approval.

Longer term, viewers could see deeper integration of Fox content, Tubi, sports, and news programming across Roku devices, though Fox and Roku say the platform will remain open to competing streaming services.

For streamers on a budget, Roku offers access to a lot of free content. Now that Fox has offered to buy the streaming platform for $22 billion in cash and stock, will that change? Probably just the opposite.

However, industry analysts say the deal could significantly alter the balance of power in the television and streaming industries. The acquisition would combine Fox's portfolio of television networks, live sports and news programming, and streaming services such as Tubi with Roku's streaming devices, smart-TV operating system, and The Roku Channel.

If completed, the combined company would become one of the largest television and streaming distributors in the United States by viewership.

Under the terms of the agreement, Roku shareholders would receive $160 per share, consisting of $96 in cash and the remainder in Fox stock. Fox shareholders would own roughly 73% of the combined company after the transaction closes. The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Don’t expect big changes right away

For consumers, however, the immediate impact is likely to be minimal.

Roku users should continue to have access to the same streaming apps and services they use today. Both companies have emphasized that Roku will remain an open platform that distributes content from a wide range of providers, not just Fox-owned services.

Still, industry analysts expect Fox to use Roku's platform to strengthen its streaming strategy. One likely change is greater visibility for Fox-owned content, including Tubi, Fox Sports, Fox News, and the company's new direct-to-consumer offerings. Roku had already begun integrating some Fox programming more deeply into its platform before the acquisition announcement.

The deal also creates a powerful combination in the growing free, ad-supported streaming market. Fox already owns Tubi, one of the largest free streaming services in the U.S. Adding The Roku Channel would give the company an even larger audience for advertising-supported content. Analysts say the acquisition reflects Fox's strategy of focusing on free and ad-supported streaming rather than competing directly with subscription giants such as Netflix and Disney+.

Open access

Some observers have raised questions about whether Roku can remain a neutral platform under Fox ownership. Roku's value has long stemmed from its role as a gateway to virtually every major streaming service. If consumers perceive favoritism toward Fox content, competitors could push back. Fox executives have argued that maintaining broad access to content remains essential to Roku's success.

The acquisition also gives Fox something many traditional media companies lack: direct control over a major streaming distribution platform. Rather than relying solely on cable operators or third-party streaming services, Fox would gain access to Roku's operating system, advertising technology, and audience data, strengthening its position as viewers continue to migrate away from traditional television.

For the immediate future, Roku users shouldn't expect dramatic changes to their devices or subscriptions. But if the deal closes as planned, consumers could eventually see more Fox-branded experiences, tighter integration of sports and news programming, and a larger emphasis on free, ad-supported streaming content across the Roku ecosystem.