Scripps TV stations go dark on DirecTV

DirecTV subscribers across dozens of U.S. markets are losing access to Scripps-owned local television stations after the companies failed to reach a new carriage agreement before their contract expired.

The blackout affects ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox affiliates owned by E.W. Scripps, along with several independent and specialty stations in more than 50 markets.

Viewers may miss local news, weather coverage, network programming, and some live sports unless they switch to an alternative viewing method such as an antenna or a streaming service.

DirecTV customers in dozens of markets across the country are waking up to dark screens on local television stations owned by the E.W. Scripps Company, after negotiations over a new distribution agreement broke down.

The dispute, which centers on retransmission fees paid by DirecTV to carry local broadcast stations, has resulted in the removal of more than 50 Scripps-owned stations from DirecTV's satellite and streaming platforms.

The blackout affects a wide range of stations affiliated with major broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. Scripps had warned viewers in recent days that the channels could disappear if the two companies failed to reach a new agreement before their existing contract expired.

DirecTV has accused Scripps of seeking a substantial increase in carriage fees, arguing that many of the same programs are available free over the air. Scripps, meanwhile, says it is seeking fair compensation to support local journalism, weather coverage, sports programming, and other community-focused content.

How viewers will be affected

For affected customers, the most immediate impact is the loss of local broadcast programming. That includes:

Local morning and evening newscasts

Severe weather coverage and emergency alerts

Prime-time network shows carried by local affiliates

National and local sports broadcasts, including some NFL, college football, and other major sporting events

Syndicated entertainment programming

In markets where Scripps owns a major network affiliate, DirecTV subscribers may be unable to watch their primary ABC, CBS, NBC, or Fox station until a new agreement is reached. Similar disputes in recent years have left viewers without access to network programming for days or even weeks.

Options for customers

Scripps is encouraging viewers to access affected stations using over-the-air antennas, which can receive local broadcast signals for free in most markets. The company has also pointed customers toward free streaming platforms that carry some local news content, as well as pay-TV streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV and Fubo, that continue to carry Scripps stations.

DirecTV customers can also monitor the company's TV Promise website for updates on negotiations and potential restoration of the channels.

The dispute follows a similar carriage battle earlier this year between Scripps and Comcast's Xfinity service, underscoring the growing tension between broadcasters seeking higher retransmission fees and television providers trying to limit programming costs as traditional pay-TV subscriptions continue to decline.