The 2026 World Happiness Report may have you rethinking your screen time

The 2026 World Happiness Report found that heavy social media use is linked to lower happiness — especially among young people.

The Report also found that moderate social media use (around an hour a day) may actually support well-being.

Perhaps most importantly, experts found that real-world connection, trust, and community still matter more than digital engagement.

The latest World Happiness Report is shining a spotlight on something most of us feel but don’t always quantify: how our digital lives are shaping our real-world happiness.

The 2026 edition zooms in on social media, revealing a complicated picture. While technology keeps us connected, it may also be quietly chipping away at well-being — especially for younger generations.

In fact, researchers found that happiness among young people in North America and Western Europe has dropped significantly over the past 15 years, a period that closely tracks the rise of social media.

“The global evidence makes clear that the links between social media use and our wellbeing heavily depend on what platforms we’re using, who’s using them and how, as well as for how long,” Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, Director of Oxford’s Wellbeing Research Centre, Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford, and an editor of the World Happiness Report, said in a news release.

What the report found

The big headline: not all screen time is created equal. The report shows that heavy social media use — particularly passive scrolling and influencer-driven content — is associated with lower life satisfaction.

For example, teens who spend several hours a day on social platforms tend to report worse mental health outcomes than those who use it sparingly.

But here’s where it gets interesting: moderate use may actually be beneficial. Young people who spend less than an hour a day on social media often report higher well-being than those who avoid it entirely.

The difference seems to come down to how platforms are used. Messaging friends and maintaining relationships can boost happiness, while endless scrolling and comparison tend to drag it down.

“Heavy usage is associated with much lower well-being, but those deliberately off social media also appear to be missing out on some positive effects,” De Neve said. “Beyond the complexity, it is clear that we should look as much as possible to put the ‘social’ back into social media.”

The report also highlights a broader truth: happiness isn’t just about individual habits.

Countries that rank highest — like Finland — tend to have strong social safety nets, high trust, and a culture of connection. In other words, the happiest societies aren’t necessarily the most online — they’re the most connected in real life.

Top 10 happiest countries

Another aspect of the yearly report is ranking the happiest countries around the world.

Here’s a look at the top 10 list:

Finland Iceland Denmark Costa Rica Sweden Norway Netherlands Israel Luxembourg Switzerland

To determine where countries land on the list, experts take the three-year average of each population’s average assessment of their quality of life. Then, they account for variations across countries and over time using factors such as GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, having someone to count on, a sense of freedom, generosity and perceptions of corruption.

The United States landed at #23 on the list. Experts note that this is the second year in a row that no English-speaking countries (New Zealand, Ireland, Australia, Canada, and the U.K.) appeared in the top 10.

What this means for you

If there’s one takeaway, it’s this: happiness is less about cutting out technology entirely and more about being intentional with it. The research suggests a “sweet spot” for social media use — enough to stay connected, but not so much that it replaces real interaction.

The report doesn’t demonize social media, but it does make one thing clear: if you want to feel better, your happiest moments are probably happening off-screen.

“When it comes to happiness, building what is good in life is more important than finding and fixing what is bad. Both need doing, now more than ever,” John F. Helliwell, Emeritus Professor of Economics at the University of British Columbia and a founding editor of the World Happiness Report, said.