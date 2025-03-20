These were the most common passwords in 2024, report says

Pop culture is fueling weak passwords online.

There were nearly 142.3 million people who had at least one password exposed in a data breach in 2024, according to cybersecurity company SpyCloud.

"123456," "111111," "Admin" and "Qwerty" were once again the most popular passwords, but there was also a strong mix of pop culture references, sports, animals, video games and seasons.

Passwords with words including "autumn," "fall" or "leaves" overwhelmingly took the top spot with more than 2.98 billion passwords.

More than 7 million passwords referenced cats.

Tennis was also a big draw, accounting for more than 7.5 million passwords.

Passwords connected to video games also surged in popularity, including more than 2 million related to the Legend of Zelda, nearly 1.5 million for Super Mario Brothers and nearly 1 million for Fornite.

The year's hottest artists also influenced passwords: There were more than 1.5 million related to Taylor Swift and more than 295,000 for Charli XCX.

"These trends may feel personal and easy to remember for users, but their widespread popularity also makes them prime targets for attackers," SpyCloud said.

And 70% of people reused passwords across multiple accounts, an increase from 61% in 2023.

"While predictable choices seem to persist due to poor cyber hygiene practices, password reuse also remains a pervasive problem," SpyCloud said.

The threat of weak passwords is real for both everyday users and businesses.

In 2024, 91% of organizations reported at least one identity-related fraud attempt and nearly 80% of data breaches used stolen credentials to get into a system, SpyCloud said.

How to make a strong password

Use a long password: Aim for at least 12–16 characters or more.

Aim for at least 12–16 characters or more. Mix character types: Include uppercase, lowercase, numbers and symbols, such as @, # and $.

Include uppercase, lowercase, numbers and symbols, such as @, # and $. Avoid common words and patterns: Don't use easily guessed information like password, 123456 or qwerty.

Don't use easily guessed information like password, 123456 or qwerty. Don't use personal information: Avoid your name, birthday, phone number or any publicly available details.

Avoid your name, birthday, phone number or any publicly available details. Create passphrases: Use a combination of random, unrelated words, such as Purple!Coffee4Sky, for easier memorization.

Use a combination of random, unrelated words, such as Purple!Coffee4Sky, for easier memorization. Don't reuse passwords: Use unique passwords for each account across different sites or services.

Use unique passwords for each account across different sites or services. Enable two-factor authentication: Add an extra layer of protection with a one-time code or authentication app.

Add an extra layer of protection with a one-time code or authentication app. Use a password manager: Securely store and generate complex passwords with an app. ConsumerAffairs has reviews of password managers.

Securely store and generate complex passwords with an app. ConsumerAffairs has reviews of password managers. Avoid keyboard patterns: Patterns like 1234, abcd, or qwerty are easy to guess.

Patterns like 1234, abcd, or qwerty are easy to guess. Update passwords regularly: Especially for sensitive accounts, such as banking, or if a breach is suspected.

Especially for sensitive accounts, such as banking, or if a breach is suspected. Don’t write passwords down: If you must, store them securely, such a in a locked file or password manager.

If you must, store them securely, such a in a locked file or password manager. Watch out for phishing: Never share your passwords in response to emails or messages.

