Leaving your device charger plugged in could create a fire hazard

Many people have phone and tablet chargers all over the house, but if the chargers remain plugged in, even when not charging a device, they could overheat and catch fire.

A study by the British group Electrical Safety First found that generic, cheap chargers – not the ones that came with the device – are especially prone to overheating.

“Electrical Safety First has been monitoring the problems caused by counterfeit electrical products for a number of years, and it has become clear that this problem is steadily growing, with counterfeits becoming ever more difficult to detect, and even the most sophisticated consumer products now falling victim,” the group said in its report.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has also cautioned consumers about cheaply-made chargers, pointing out that a poorly made charger could come apart, creating an electrical short. In addition to a fire hazard, they can pose a shock hazard.

Cheap cables can also be a problem

It’s not just poorly-made chargers that can pose a hazard – cheap cables can also be risky. Underwriters Laboratories has reported that improperly terminated connectors, substandard materials and cables, plus the incorrect use of electronic markers intended to help match source and load currents, can all contribute to the growing risks associated with cable assemblies.

In September, the CPSC warned consumers of micromobility products—including e-bikes, e-scooters, self-balancing scooters (hoverboards), and e-unicycles—not to use chargers that are marketed as “universal” or suitable with general categories of micromobility devices to avoid fires and injury or death, unless they have been tested and approved to work safely with your device.

Not always compatible

The agency said chargers marketed as “universal” or suitable for general categories of micromobility devices may fit into your device but still be incompatible with it. Each micromobility battery has specific charging needs that require the use of a compatible charger.

“Between January 1, 2023 and May 16, 2024, CPSC received 156 reports of fire and thermal incidents involving "universal” chargers for micromobility products, including reports of serious injuries and property damage,” the agency said.

CPSC has said devices powered by lithium-ion batteries should only be powered by the charger that came with them. It’s also a good idea to unplug the chargers when they aren’t in use.