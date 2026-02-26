How Google’s Gemini can order dinner and book your ride

Gemini can now handle real tasks like ordering food or booking an Uber.

The feature works by automating steps inside apps you already use.

There are limits — for now it’s beta, on select phones, and under your control.

If you’ve ever wished Siri or your digital assistant could actually take care of things for you — like ordering takeout or hailing a ride — Google’s newest upgrade to Gemini might feel like magic.

With the latest Android update, Gemini isn’t just answering questions anymore — it can execute multi-step tasks inside other apps, so you spend less time tapping menus and more time doing literally anything else.

Ordering food, hailing rideshares

Traditionally, asking an AI assistant to “order food” would get you a link, a suggestion, or maybe a list of restaurants. Now, with this new capability rolling out in beta on the Gemini app (starting with select Android devices like the Pixel 10 line and Samsung Galaxy S26 series), Gemini takes your prompt and runs the actual process inside the app for you.

If you say something like “order my usual from DoorDash” or “get me an Uber home,” Gemini opens the relevant app in a secure, virtual window, walks through the steps, and prepares the order or ride.

You as the user can watch it live via notifications, take control at any time, or let it finish the task and then confirm the final step yourself — a safety-first setup that keeps you in the driver’s seat.

This agent-style feature is still early and limited: it’s only available in the U.S. and Korea for now, and only works with certain food delivery, grocery, and rideshare apps. But it’s a big step toward making AI assistants feel like real helpers, not just tools for answers.

Gone are repetitive taps and screen jumping; with Gemini, much of the busywork happens behind the scenes while you keep scrolling or answering texts.

What consumers should know:

It’s opt-in and controlled by you. Gemini won’t start automations without a clear command, and you can kill a task anytime if you see a hiccup.

Not every phone or app supports it yet. Beta features often expand over time, but compatibility at launch is limited.

Future updates could broaden what Gemini handles. Beyond ordering food and rides, scheduled tasks and broader agent features are part of Google’s longer roadmap for the assistant.

For consumers, this means a sneak peek at a future where you don’t just ask your phone for help — you get it. Whether it’s dinner on the way home or a ride waiting when you step outside, the convenience factor here is undeniable — and it’s just getting started.