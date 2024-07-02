Apple issues warning for people who charge their iPhone while sleeping

Apple has been fighting overheating issues with its iPhones for a while. But now the company is aksing iPhone users to snuggle with something other than their iPhone – especially if they're charging it at the same time.

The company is just playing it safe, but it is a legitimate concern because a phone can overheat and cause the surface or material it’s on – like a bed sheet – to catch fire.

“Don’t sleep [or sit] on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source. Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging,” Apple said. “Take special care if you have a physical condition that affects your ability to detect heat against the body.”

The company also wants iPhone owners to understand that using third-party chargers can also increase the risk of fires as some may not meet the required safety standards. Apple has recommended that all users look for “Made for iPhone” cables that meet these requirements. In other words, if you buy a third-party non-Apple charging cord on Amazon or at 7-11, you’re responsible if anything goes wrong.

Does Apple think you’re a dummy?

Does Apple think you’re a dummy? No, but one firefighter who’s evidently been called to handle such emergencies thinks that you should know what you don’t know.

In a TikTok post, a firefighter from Kent Fire Rescue warned about the hazards of charging phones overnight.

"Number one: you can't smell anything when you're asleep, so if it starts to burn, the fire won't wake you up.

"Number two: it only takes three breaths to knock you unconscious.

"Number three: lots of people have cheap or faulty phone chargers, or even genuine ones have been known to start fires.”