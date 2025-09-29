Senators press Match Group over romance scams

Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) are demanding answers from Match Group, parent of Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid.

The bipartisan lawmakers want details on how the company detects scammers and protects users.

Romance scams cost Americans at least $1.3 billion annually, according to federal estimates.

Bipartisan push for answers

Two U.S. senators are pressing Match Group, the parent company of several major dating apps, for information about its efforts to curb romance scams. In a letter to CEO Spencer Rascoff, Sens. Maggie Hassan, the top Democrat on the Joint Economic Committee, and Marsha Blackburn, the Republican chair of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, gave the company until October 15 to provide records on fraudulent activity and user safeguards.

The senators raised alarms that Match Group’s business practices and algorithmic design may foster trust that scammers can exploit. “Over the years, many events have raised questions about whether Match Group – in its business practices and algorithmic design – has contributed to the proliferation of romance scams online,” they wrote.

What to do if you’ve been scammed on a dating app

Romance scams are emotionally painful and financially devastating, but there are concrete steps you can take if you suspect you’ve been targeted. Regulators stress that acting quickly is key.

Stop contact immediately

Cut off communication with the scammer across all platforms.

Block their phone numbers, email addresses, and social media profiles.

Document everything

Save messages, photos, and any financial transaction records.

Take screenshots of app profiles before they disappear.

Report the fraud

To the platform: Use in-app reporting tools so companies can shut down fake profiles.

To the FTC: File a report at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

To the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3): Submit a complaint at ic3.gov.

To local authorities: If money has been stolen, file a police report for documentation.

Alert your bank or payment service

Contact your bank, credit card company, or wire service immediately.

If you acted quickly, it may be possible to reverse or freeze the transaction.

Protect your identity

If you shared sensitive personal details, consider a fraud alert or credit freeze with the major credit bureaus.

Monitor your accounts for unusual activity.

Seek support

Victims often experience shame and isolation — but you’re not alone.

Consider talking with friends, family, or a counselor. Support groups for scam victims can also help.

Billions lost to fraud

Romance scams are among the costliest forms of online fraud, with Americans losing more than $1.3 billion in 2022, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Globally, cybercrime cost victims more than $16 billion last year, the FBI has reported.

Match Group responds

Yoel Roth, head of Match Group’s Trust and Safety division, said the company looks forward to “constructive conversations” with lawmakers. “Protecting users from scams is essential to our business and to earning the trust people place in our platforms,” Roth said, pointing to investments in fraud detection, safety features, and partnerships with law enforcement and industry groups.

How to protect yourself

Consumer advocates and regulators recommend several steps to stay safe when using dating platforms:

Be cautious with money requests. Never send money or gift cards to someone you haven’t met in person.

Verify identities. Use video chat or meet in public before deepening online connections.

Watch for red flags. Scammers often move quickly to profess love, try to move conversations off-platform, or claim to be abroad and unable to meet.

Limit personal details. Avoid oversharing financial or family information that can be exploited.

Report suspicious profiles. Use in-app tools to flag suspected scammers so platforms can act.

