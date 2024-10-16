Amazon is combining grocery and marketplace into one shopping experience

Amazon’s grocery ordering has undergone a few upgrades in recent months, including a new budget-friendly private-label brand and a discount grocery subscription plan.

Now, the retailer has announced that customers will be able to combine orders from Amazon, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods into one order, rather than hunting down individual products from the different avenues.

“Imagine one online ordering experience where you can get your natural and organic ingredients from Whole Foods Market, favorite brands and low-cost snacks from Amazon Fresh, plus socks and a tennis racket, all delivered to your door in a single Amazon Fresh order,” the company said in a statement.

How is it happening?

This new shopping option is possible thanks to changes at 26 Amazon Fresh fulfillment centers.

The company plans to stock these fulfillment centers with more than just snacks and pantry staples. In addition to carrying those items, these locations will also stock some of the most popular items from Whole Foods Markets and household goods from Amazon.com.

This means that when shoppers place orders, they’ll be able to add just about anything they could need – grocery items, snacks, household goods – to one order, rather than placing three separate orders.

While this is set to start with 26 fulfillment centers, Amazon plans to transition more of its Amazon Fresh fulfillment centers to this more expansive model over time.

Changing in-person shopping

Amazon is also piloting a new Whole Foods experience for shoppers at a store in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

At this location, shoppers will be able to walk up and down the aisles, grocery shopping as they traditionally would. However, the store will also be connected to an Amazon micro-fulfillment center that has both Amazon Fresh and Amazon.com items.

This means that consumers can grocery shop and place an order on the Amazon app for any extras they might need. As they finish shopping, their app order will be packaged, and when they head to checkout, they’ll be met with their app order.

This shopping option will work in three ways – order everything online and get delivery, order everything online and pickup at your local Whole Foods, or have a hybrid of in-person shopping and app-ordering.

Amazon said the goal of this effort is to eliminate the number of stops shoppers have to make. They’ll have more options in one location, giving them the ability to check everything off their shopping lists.

For more information on this initiative, see this video: