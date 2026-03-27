Netflix is raising subscription prices again

Netflix has announced another round of subscription price increases across several of its plans.

The company cites rising production costs and continued investment in original content as key reasons.

The changes are expected to roll out gradually, affecting both new and existing subscribers.

If you have a Netflix subscription, almost regardless of the level, prepare to pay more.

Netflix is once again increasing the cost of its subscriptions, marking the latest in a series of price hikes as the streaming giant doubles down on original programming and global expansion. Netflix last raised rates in January 2025.

The company confirmed that several of its plans will see higher monthly fees in the coming months, with adjustments varying by region and subscription tier. Most plans will increase by $1. While Netflix did not present the move as abrupt, the increases reflect a broader industry trend: streaming is becoming more expensive as competition intensifies and content budgets swell.

In a statement, Netflix emphasized that the price changes are tied to its ongoing investment in content.

“As we continue to deliver more value to our members through a wider variety of high-quality series, films, and live programming, we occasionally ask our members to pay a bit more,” the company said.

Where costs will rise most

The standard and premium plans are expected to see the most noticeable increases, while lower-cost, ad-supported tiers may remain unchanged in some markets. Analysts say this strategy allows Netflix to retain price-sensitive users, while encouraging upgrades from those seeking an ad-free experience.

The timing of the increase comes as Netflix continues to report steady subscriber growth after a turbulent period in recent years. Its push into live events, gaming, and international productions has broadened its appeal, but also significantly increased operational costs.

For example, this week, Netflix streamed MLB “Opening Night,” a game between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants.

Other streamers also raising rates

Industry experts note that Netflix is not alone. Competitors such as Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max have also raised prices recently, signaling a shift away from the low-cost model that defined early streaming.

As viewership continues to shift from traditional TV to the internet, the era of cheap streaming is ending. Consumers are now paying closer to what traditional cable once cost — just spread across multiple services.

For subscribers, the impact will depend on their current plan and region. Existing users will typically receive advance notice before the new pricing takes effect, giving them the option to change or cancel their subscription.