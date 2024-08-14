Bundling takes a new turn as DoorDash offers free Max

The cost of streaming services continues to go up, making it difficult for consumers to pick and choose their favorites.

Now, DoorDash has partnered with Max to offer its DashPass subscribers a new benefit – free access to the ad-supported version of Max.

“Since launching DashPass six years ago, our goal has always been to deliver increasing value and savings to members,” said Prabir Adarkar, president and COO at DoorDash. “Streaming and delivery go hand-in-hand and we’re thrilled to launch a coveted benefit for DashPass Annual Plan members.”

How it works

While this marks the first time that DoorDash has partnered with a streamer, the new benefit can help consumers save money.

Consumers can subscribe to DashPass for either $8/month or $96/year, while one year of ad-supported content from Max comes to a total of $120. The partnership offers consumers a savings of 20%, or $240, off both a Max subscription and a DashPass membership.

The partnership also extends to a discounted version of the ad-free version of Max; DashPass subscribers can upgrade their Max plan for $10.99/month, while these plans start at $16.99/month and can be as much as $20.99/month.

“Max’s partnership with DoorDash provides an exciting, complementary pairing of services with a great value for customers,” said Pato Spagnoletto, global chief marketing officer at Warner Bros. Discovery.

A move to boost subscribers

This offer from DoorDash coincides with different streamers offering bundles for their services in the hopes of racking up more subscribers for less money.

Xfinity debuted a “StreamSaver” package that offers its customers a bundled plan that includes Netflix, Apple TV+, and Peacock. The total price saved consumers 30%, or $100 per year on streaming services.

Similarly, Disney+, Hulu, and Max debuted its own bundle that gives subscribers a whole lot of content, including: ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, and Warner Bros.