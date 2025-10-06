AI, expectations, and experience drive 2025’s top brand loyalty leaders

• Generative AI and always-on customer experiences are reshaping brand loyalty

• Consumers’ expectations jumped 30% this year, but brands only met 9–11% of that demand

• Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Coca-Cola lead 2025’s loyalty rankings

The 17th annual Brand Keys Loyalty Leaders List has named Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Coca-Cola as the top five brands for customer loyalty in 2025, with digital platforms, entertainment ecosystems, and heritage icons filling out the rankings.

The report highlights how generative AI, immersive brand experiences, and rising consumer expectations are redefining what loyalty means in today’s marketplace.

Loyalty gap widens as expectations soar

According to Brand Keys founder and president Robert Passikoff, consumer expectations have risen 30% year-over-year, while brands have only managed to meet 9–11% of that growth.

“That gap is where brand loyalty lives,” Passikoff said. “Exposure to and experience with a brand – whether at retail, via streaming, or through AI – has never been more critical.”

AI moves loyalty from transactional to predictive

Passikoff noted that AI is becoming the most important bridge across the loyalty gap. Currently, AI powers personalization and customer support, but the next wave will see generative AI companions serving as “always-on brand emissaries.”

Instead of static loyalty programs or simple points systems, AI will enable adaptive experiences that respond dynamically to customer needs, moods, or life stages. “Consumers won’t just be choosing brands; AI will be choosing for them,” Passikoff said, “based on trust, history, and context.”

Entertainment, tech, and heritage brands dominate

The 2025 list shows how entertainment platforms and tech companies are surging alongside classic consumer goods. Paramount+, TikTok, and ChatGPT joined stalwarts like Coca-Cola and Levi Strauss in the top 20.

As AI weaves itself deeper into daily routines – from shopping and media to mobility and health – experts predict brand loyalty will shift from being transactional to relational, and eventually, predictive. Brands that teach their AI to be empathic, transparent, and aligned with consumer values may secure loyalty for a generation, not just a season.

Top 10 brand loyalty leaders of 2025

Amazon (Online Retail) Google (Search) Microsoft (Tech) Apple (Smartphones) Coca-Cola (Beverages) Samsung (Smartphones) Paramount+ (Video Streaming) ChatGPT (AI) TikTok (Social Networking) Levi Strauss (Apparel Retailers)



3 big takeaways for marketers

1. Expectations are outpacing delivery

Consumer expectations rose 30% year-over-year , while brands only managed a 9–11% gain .

The widening “expectation gap” is where loyalty is won or lost.

2. AI is becoming the loyalty engine

Generative AI companions will soon serve as always-on brand emissaries , personalizing experiences in real time.

Loyalty programs must evolve beyond points and perks to dynamic, adaptive engagement.

3. Entertainment + heritage = loyalty mix