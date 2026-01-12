ICE is watching you, and spending billions doing so

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is set to receive $28.7 billion in fiscal year 2025, nearly triple its 2024 funding

The agency is projected to receive at least $56.25 billion more over the following three years

Civil liberties groups warn the funding surge will dramatically expand ICE’s already vast domestic surveillance capabilities

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing for a massive expansion of its surveillance and data-collection operations after receiving one of the largest budget increases of any federal law enforcement agency under the current administration.

ICE’s fiscal year 2025 budget stands at $28.7 billion, nearly three times what the agency received in 2024. Budget projections indicate at least an additional $56.25 billion will be allocated to the agency over the following three years, placing ICE’s overall funding on par with the defense budgets of many nations, according to a report from the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

By comparison, the agency’s annual funding would rank it as the 14th most well-funded military force in the world, between Ukraine and Israel, according to global military spending figures. While ICE is a civilian law enforcement agency, critics argue its scale, resources and operational scope increasingly resemble those of a national security force.

ICE’s role within DHS

ICE operates under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees a wide range of agencies with missions extending far beyond immigration enforcement. DHS components include the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which focuses on protecting critical infrastructure, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which coordinates disaster response.

ICE serves as the enforcement arm of the federal immigration system. According to the agency, its mission is to “protect America through criminal investigations and enforcing immigration laws to preserve national security and public safety.”

The agency carries out that mission primarily through two divisions: Enforcement and Removal Operations, which handles detention and deportation, and Homeland Security Investigations, which conducts criminal investigations related to immigration, trade, financial crimes and national security.

Surveillance reaches far beyond undocumented immigrants

Although ICE’s mandate centers on immigration enforcement, the agency’s surveillance activities have extended well beyond undocumented immigrants, according to civil rights advocates and investigative reports.

Advocacy groups and legal organizations have documented cases in which ICE investigations and enforcement actions involved individuals with work permits, asylum seekers, lawful permanent residents, naturalized citizens and, in some cases, U.S. citizens by birth.

Those concerns have fueled criticism that ICE’s intelligence-gathering practices lack adequate oversight and safeguards, particularly when data collected for immigration enforcement is used in broader criminal or intelligence investigations.

A vast data dragnet already in place

ICE’s surveillance capabilities were detailed in a 2022 report by Georgetown Law’s Center on Privacy and Technology, which described the agency as operating one of the most expansive domestic surveillance networks in the country.

According to the report, ICE had scanned driver’s license photos for approximately one in three adults in the United States and had access to driver’s license data for roughly three-quarters of the adult population. The agency also had the ability to track the movements of drivers in metropolitan areas home to three in four adults.

The report found that ICE could locate roughly 75% of U.S. adults using utility records and other commercially available data. Much of that information was obtained not through warrants but by purchasing data from private companies or accessing state and local government databases.

Between 2008 and 2021, ICE spent an estimated $2.8 billion on surveillance, data collection and data-sharing programs, according to the Georgetown analysis.

A new era of surveillance spending

The scale of ICE’s new budget dwarfs its previous surveillance investments. The agency’s 2025 funding alone is roughly ten times the amount it spent on surveillance technologies over the prior 13 years combined.

Privacy advocates warn that the influx of funding will accelerate ICE’s adoption of advanced surveillance tools, including biometric identification systems, real-time location tracking, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence-driven data analysis.

While agencies such as the National Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are often most closely associated with domestic surveillance, experts say ICE’s expanding reach deserves equal scrutiny.

“With this level of funding, ICE is positioned to build one of the most comprehensive domestic surveillance machines in U.S. history,” the Georgetown report warned, noting that much of the agency’s data collection operates outside traditional criminal justice oversight frameworks.

ICE officials have defended their practices as lawful and necessary for enforcing immigration laws and protecting public safety. Civil liberties groups, however, argue that the agency’s growing technological footprint poses significant risks to privacy, due process and constitutional protections—particularly as its surveillance increasingly affects Americans with no connection to immigration violations.

As ICE’s budget continues to climb, those debates are likely to intensify, raising new questions about how far immigration enforcement should extend into the daily lives of people living in the United States.