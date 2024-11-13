Apple says it can help airlines locate your lost luggage

Apple may have solved one of air travelers’ worst nightmares – lost luggage. The company has rolled out Share Item Location, a new iOS feature that helps users locate and recover misplaced items by easily and securely sharing the location of an AirTag or Find My network accessory with third parties such as airlines.

The program is currently in beta as part of iOS 18.2, which will soon be available as a free upgrade. Apple says Find My was designed with privacy and safety at its core. The shared location will be will no longer be visible as soon as the user has their lost item. It can also be stopped by the owner at any time, and will automatically expire after seven days.

“Find My is an essential tool for users around the world to keep track of and find their belongings,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

“The Find My network and AirTag have proven to be a powerful combination for users while traveling, providing invaluable location information when bags have been misplaced or mishandled. With Share Item Location, we’re excited to give users a new way to easily share this information directly with third parties like airlines, all while protecting their privacy.”

To use it, passengers must have an Apple device and purchase AirTags and place them in any bag that they want to be able to track.

How it works

Apple users can create a Share Item Location link in the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. In the case of lost luggage, the airline will receive a link, taking it to a website that will show the location of the bag on an interactive map.

The website will automatically update when a new location is available and will show a timestamp of the most recent update.

Apple said that in the coming months, 15 international airlines will begin accepting Find My item locations as part of their customer service process for locating mishandled or delayed bags. More airlines will be added over time.