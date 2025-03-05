AI has made the Netflix scam more dangerous

For the last year, cybersecurity experts have warned that artificial intelligence will make common scams more dangerous. A Netflix scam currently making the rounds is a good example.

Poor grammar and broken syntax are often signs that a message that appears to be from a major retailer like Amazon is actually from an imposter. However, consumers are now receiving messages that appear to be from Netflix, and thanks to AI experts say these messages are hard to distinguish from the real thing.

According to Mirror, a UK publication, the message subject line is “let’s tackle your payment details.” It then goes on to advise that the Netflix account has been locked until payment information is updated.

“Your account is on hold,” the advisory reads. “Please update your payment details. We’re having some trouble with your current billing information. We’ll try again, but in the meantime you may want to update your payment details.”

Because the message looks almost exactly like one that would come from Netflix, many consumers might accept it at face value. By clicking on the provided link, they download a Trojan horse that infects the device and compromises data.

According to people who have received the bogus message, it looks just like one from Netflix, down to the logo and colors. There are no misspelled words or odd sentences that give it away.

Consumers who click on the link are taken to a site that mimics a Netflix sign-in page, where they will be told to enter their log-in credentials, along with other personal information. Once provided, the scammers have all the information they need to steal the victim’s money.

What to do

So, what is a Netflix subscriber to do when receiving one of these convincing messages? The first thing to do is to go to Netflix.com and attempt to log in. If the login is successful, then there is no problem with the account and the message is a clever fake.

If you still have a concern, go to Netflix.com and send a message to customer service, asking for confirmation that there is nothing wrong with the account. Cybersecurity experts also point out that the fake messages originate from an iCloud email domain, not from an address ending in Netflix.com.

Netflix has also warned subscribers about the scam and points out it does not request bank account details, credit card numbers, or passwords in a message.

Verifying what appears to be a legitimate message from a company may seem like a bothersome extra step, but thanks to AI, it’s now necessary.

