U.S. wireless networks show strong reliability, with few reported problems

U.S. wireless carriers are averaging nine or fewer problems per 100 uses, according to a new J.D. Power study

Network quality remained steady across regions and major providers over the past year

Younger mobile users reported more issues and reduced phone usage compared with earlier results

U.S. wireless networks continue to deliver strong, consistent performance across major carriers, with customers reporting relatively few service problems over the past year, according to a new J.D. Power study released today.

The 2026 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study—Volume 1 found that the wireless industry averaged nine or fewer problems per 100 uses (PP100), a key benchmark used to measure network reliability. That level has remained stable across regions and providers despite increasing demand from data-heavy activities such as streaming and video calls.

“Despite generational differences in the types of problems experienced, one thing is clear: wireless network quality is strong,” said Carl Lepper, senior director of technology, media and telecom at J.D. Power. “Younger consumers continue to push network limits through streaming and video calls, yet the industry has responded with resilience.”

Younger users report more issues

The study found that younger mobile users, who typically engage with their phones more frequently, reported a higher number of network problems than older users. They also indicated spending less time on their devices compared with results from the previous volume of the study.

J.D. Power attributed the trend to heavier use of bandwidth-intensive features, which can expose performance issues even as overall network quality remains strong.

Regional carrier rankings

Carrier performance varied slightly by region, though scores remained tightly clustered nationwide.

Mid-Atlantic: T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless tied for highest ranking at 8 PP100, matching the regional average.

North Central: Verizon Wireless ranked highest at 6 PP100, followed by UScellular at 7 PP100 and T-Mobile at 8 PP100.

Northeast: T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless tied at 9 PP100, equal to the regional average.

Southeast: T-Mobile ranked highest at 8 PP100, with AT&T and Verizon Wireless tied for second at 9 PP100.

Southwest: T-Mobile led with 8 PP100, followed by Verizon Wireless at 9 PP100.

West: T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless tied at 9 PP100.

About the study

The 2026 study is based on responses from 20,050 wireless customers and was conducted between June and November 2025. It evaluates network performance across six U.S. regions and includes assessments of wireless phones, tablets, and mobile broadband devices.