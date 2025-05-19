Amazon failed to honor return refunds, lawsuit claims

Class-action lawsuit claims Amazon withheld refunds even when customers returned items on time and in proper condition.

Plaintiff says customers had to discover missing refunds through credit card or bank statements.

Lawsuit could expand to include more consumers, but the court has yet to certify the class.

Amazon is facing a class-action lawsuit in federal court, accused of failing to honor its own return policies by withholding or reversing refunds owed to customers.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, alleges the e-commerce giant systematically denied refunds for items returned within the company’s standard 30-day return window.

The named plaintiff, Holly Jones Clark of Kentucky, claims that Amazon either failed to issue instant refunds or later reversed them—leaving customers to detect the discrepancies by closely monitoring their bank or credit card statements.

“Amazon’s policies appear to say one thing, but the consumer experience tells a different story,” the complaint alleges.

The class-action suit is currently awaiting certification by the court, a key step that would determine whether other consumers can automatically be included or given the chance to join. If approved, eligible consumers would include those who returned an item to Amazon on time and in acceptable condition but never received a refund or were charged despite completing the return process.

At this stage, the potential payout remains unknown, and attorneys’ fees would likely come from any settlement or judgment if the plaintiffs prevail.

Amazon has not yet issued a public response to the lawsuit.