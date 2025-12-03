Amazon pilots new 30 minute deliveries in select markets

Amazon launched a new service called Amazon Now that delivers groceries and everyday staples in about 30 minutes or less.

The service is only available in parts of Seattle, WA and Philadelphia, PA so far — and only for a selection of essential items.

Shipping isn't free: prices start at $3.99 for Prime members, $13.99 for non-Prime shoppers, plus a small-basket fee if your order is under $15.

Amazon recently rolled out a pilot program called Amazon Now, offering ultra-fast home delivery of household essentials and groceries in select neighborhoods of Seattle and Philadelphia.

According to Amazon, customers in those eligible zones can receive items in roughly 30 minutes after placing an order.

The specifics

Here’s the catch: this isn’t a blanket offering for all residents of those cities. Amazon has placed small, specialized fulfillment centers close to dense urban areas to make the 30-minute promise possible. If you live outside those zones, the standard delivery options still apply.

As for what you can order — Amazon gives you a fairly broad but specific selection: everyday items like milk, eggs, fresh produce, diapers, pet treats, over-the-counter medicines, paper goods, cosmetics, snacks, electronics and more.

To use it, you just open the Amazon app or website and look for a “30-Minute Delivery” option — but that tab will only show up if Amazon Now is available in your neighborhood at that time.

The price and trade-offs

The convenience does come with extra cost.

For Prime subscribers, the fee starts at $3.99 — which might not seem too bad for urgent items. For non-Prime users, it’s $13.99 per order. And there’s a small-basket surcharge of $1.99 if your order total is under $15.

That means Amazon Now is best suited for quick, small purchases rather than full-on grocery hauls. Think grabbing eggs, toothpaste, pet food or a snack — not restocking your entire fridge.