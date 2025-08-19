Best Buy adds third-party sellers to its online marketplace

Best Buy officially launches its online marketplace, more than doubling product offerings

Customers gain access to hundreds of new brands and expanded categories, from tech to home goods

Licensed sports merchandise, musical instruments, and movies will soon join the lineup

Amazon does it. Now, Best Buy is also doing it, launching a digital marketplace that includes products from third-party sellers – items you didn’t previously find in Best Buy stores or on its website. Starting today, the products are included on BestBuy.com and through the Best Buy App.

Best Buy said the new platform more than doubles the retailer’s product assortment and adds hundreds of brands across a wide range of categories beyond traditional consumer electronics.

“This is the largest expansion of our product assortment in company history,” Frank Bedo, chief marketplace and eCommerce officer at Best Buy, said in a statement.

“With marketplace, we’re able to give customers not only more of the latest technology, but also a massive new collection of products outside the tech space so we can truly offer the full experience they need.”

Tech and gaming upgrades

Electronics remain the centerpiece of Best Buy’s strategy, with expanded offerings from top brands such as Samsung, Microsoft, LG, Lenovo and HP. Gamers in particular will find a wider selection, with new options for gaming chairs, desks, controllers, keyboards, monitors, and headsets.

Partners include Beach Camera, World Wide Stereo and Antonline, allowing the hardware and home services retailers to offer more consumer electronics from popular names.

Sports is included

For the first time, Best Buy will soon carry officially licensed sports merchandise through a new partnership with Fanatics. Shoppers will be able to choose from team-branded phone cases, mini football helmets and other gear.

In addition, the enhanced marketplace will introduce an array of home and lifestyle products, including small kitchen appliances from brands like Oster, Crock-Pot and Martha Stewart, as well as expanded floor care selections from Tineco and Eufy.

Furniture is also getting a major boost, with triple the options now available, ranging from office desks and gaming chairs to sofas, patio sets, gazebos and barstools.

While the marketplace lives online, Best Buy is introducing a new wrinkle, integrating physical stores into the experience. Customers can return marketplace purchases at any Best Buy location, and in-store associates — known as Blue Shirts — will continue to offer product recommendations, including helping customers build carts directly on BestBuy.com for what the company hopes will be a seamless shopping journey.