Google reportedly allowed Meta to target underage YouTubers with ads

Google banned ads on YouTube that target users under the age of 18 in 2021. But, a report by the Financial Times claims that Google and Meta had a secret agreement that allowed Meta to target young YouTube users with ads for Instagram.

According to the report, the ads were aimed at users whose identities were classified as “unknown.” According to sources cited by the newspaper, ads targeting “unknown” users are developed to appeal to users under the age of 18 but older than 12.

Google defines its “unknown” category as YouTube users “whose age, gender, parental status, or household income we haven’t identified.”

The Financial Times report said it obtained internal documents that showed Google knew it was breaking its own rules, and claims employees tried to hide the campaign’s true objectives.

However, not everyone at Google may have been aware of the arrangement. The Financial Times reports Google ended the campaign after the newspaper confronted the company with details.

A spokesman issued a statement, saying “We prohibit ads being personalized to people under 18, period. These policies go well beyond what is required and are supported by technical safeguards.”