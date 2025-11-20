Target announces new AI shopping experience in ChatGPT

How Target is bringing a full shopping experience into ChatGPT — from browsing to buying — all conversational.

The key features: third-party chat app integration, multi-item purchases, fresh food plus full assortment, flexible fulfillment.

Why this matters: convenience, personalization and a peek at how AI is changing retail.

Imagine chatting with a bot and wrapping up your holiday shopping in one fell swoop — that’s what Target is aiming for.

The retail giant just announced it’s launching a first-of-its-kind conversational, curated shopping experience inside ChatGPT, giving shoppers the ability to discover, browse, and buy right where they’re already chatting. For consumers, it means less jumping between apps or sites and more “just talk and shop” convenience.

"At Target, everything starts with the guest, and that means meeting them wherever they are, including emerging spaces like ChatGPT, where millions of consumers visit," Prat Vemana, executive vice president and chief information and product officer, Target, said in a news release.

"We're proud to be one of the first retailers bringing shopping into this new channel, partnering with OpenAI to make discovery through the Target app in ChatGPT as easy and joyful as browsing our aisles. Our goal is simple: make every interaction feel as natural, helpful and inspiring as chatting with a friend."

"A big part of the AI transformation is happening inside enterprises, and Target is a great example of what that shift looks like when it's done with ambition and speed. We're excited to work with Target as they weave intelligence throughout their business to create useful and joyful experiences for their customers and their employees," Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, said in the release.

The specifics: what it really offers

Here’s how it works and why it stands out.

Target’s experience within ChatGPT allows you to tag Target inside the chat interface and ask for help like you might with a friend — e.g., “I’m planning a family movie night, what should I pick up?” The chat tool responds with curated recommendations across Target’s full assortment (think cozy blankets, snacks, candles, slippers and more).

Once you’ve found what you like, you build your basket in the chat, purchase in one transaction, and select fulfillment: free same-day Drive Up or Order Pickup in-store, or shipping.

Unique to this launch: fresh food is included alongside everyday essentials and style-led items. And the experience is designed for ease and inspiration.

The tech behind this includes a partnership with OpenAI and strategic investment in AI across Target’s operations. They’re leaning into AI to make discovery smarter, workflows smoother, and ultimately make shopping feel like a conversation rather than a chore.

Why it matters for you

If you’re someone who shops at Target (or plans to), this could mean less friction — fewer clicks, fewer apps, fewer distractions. Instead of toggling between browser tabs or apps, you simply ask, get suggestions, pick your items, checkout, and choose how you’d like to receive them. For holiday shopping (or everyday errands), that’s a meaningful upgrade in convenience.

Plus, from a broader perspective, it signals how retail is evolving. More brands will likely follow this model of conversational commerce — effectively turning chat into checkout. For consumers, being comfortable with that shift means keeping an eye on how you shop, how your data is handled and how new experiences fit your style.