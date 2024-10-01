CNN online? That will be $3.99

CNN -- which, you might recall, stands for Cable News Network -- has never been something you had to pay for. It was just included in nearly every cable TV lineup.

But now, cable TV is dying and CNN would rather not go along for the ride, so it has been planning for quite some time to erect a paywall on its popular website. Today, the wall popped up and the price of admission is $3.99.

That might sound expensive to you if you grew up watching TV news which was free, if you don't count the commercials. But times have changed. News is expensive to gather, process and present and advertising isn't what it used to be, so that leaves you, Mr./Ms. News Reader.

How low is too low?

On the other hand, if you're a confirmed news junky who frequents news sites on the web, $3.99 is almost insultingly low. Here's some of the competition:

The New York Times, $27 per month;

The Washington Post, $10;

The Wall Street Journal, $42;

The LA Times, $17; and

The New Yorker, $11.

These prices are for their most popular apps or bundles and don't include any kind of print product.

However, they do include some pretty professional and compelling video, presented by actual reporters on the scene of major events. That can actually be pretty compelling. TV reporters are sometimes admirable but they generally lack the depth of knowledge of their print brethren. Also, the newspaper-based videos omit the horrible chit chat and kerfluffle of most TV broadcasts.

However, if TV is your preference, you can always watch ABC, CBS, NBC and tons of other networks and local stations for nothiing.

So the question is: is CNN so essential that people will pay for it? We'll soon see, although it's likely to be awhile before a final answer emerges.

The paywall, by the way, doesn't kick in for the first few stories you watch each month. How many is a few? CNN isn't saying but you'll know it when it happens. Obviously, there will be some variation while the marketing mavens fine-tune their offerings but, one way or another, watching CNN won't be as free and easy as it has been.

A world of news

CNN's journey is a fascinating story of innovation and impact on the media landscape. Here's a glimpse into its history:

The Birth of 24/7 News (1980s)

June 1, 1980: Ted Turner launched Cable News Network (CNN), the world's first 24-hour television news channel. It was a bold move, with many doubting its viability.

Early Days: Initially nicknamed the "Chicken Noodle Network" due to its limited resources, CNN struggled to gain credibility against established networks.

Key Events: CNN's coverage of the Challenger space shuttle disaster in 1986 and the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 demonstrated its ability to deliver breaking news as it happened.

Growth and Expansion (1990s)

Gulf War Coverage (1991): CNN's live reporting from Baghdad during the Gulf War catapulted it to international prominence and solidified its reputation for on-the-ground coverage.

CNN International (1985): Expanding its reach globally, CNN International brought its 24-hour news format to a worldwide audience.

New Channels: CNN launched additional channels like Headline News (HLN) in 1982 (originally CNN2) and CNNfn (financial news) in 1995, catering to diverse interests.

Digital Age and Beyond (2000s - Present)

Online Presence: CNN.com became a leading source of online news, embracing the digital age.

Challenges: The rise of internet-based news sources and social media presented new challenges for CNN and traditional media.

Evolving Landscape: CNN has adapted by incorporating digital platforms, expanding its online presence, and offering streaming services like CNNgo.

Impact and Legacy

CNN has significantly impacted how we consume news:

24/7 News Cycle: It pioneered the concept of continuous news coverage, shaping how news is reported and delivered.

Global Reach: CNN International brought a global perspective to news reporting, connecting audiences worldwide.

Breaking News Coverage: Its ability to deliver immediate news coverage of major events has become a defining characteristic.

Looking Ahead

CNN continues to navigate the evolving media landscape, facing challenges from online news sources and social media. Its ability to adapt and innovate will be crucial in maintaining its position as a leading news organization in the digital age.