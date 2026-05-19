Senate bill would make AI data centers pay for power grid upgrades

Sen. Adam Schiff has introduced the “Energy Cost Fairness and Reliability Act of 2026,” targeting the growing electricity demands of AI data centers and other large energy users.

The bill would require large-load facilities consuming more than 50 megawatts to pay the full cost of grid upgrades needed to serve them, rather than shifting costs to residential ratepayers.

The legislation also would require data centers and other major users to provide demand flexibility, arrange new power generation, and meet labor and reliability standards before connecting to the transmission grid.

Residential electric bills are rising — significantly in some areas — and some blame data centers, which require huge amounts of electricity to power artificial intelligence.

A bill introduced in the U.S. Senate would dramatically reshape how massive electricity users — particularly AI data centers — connect to the nation’s power grid, amid mounting concerns that soaring energy demand could drive up utility bills for consumers.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) introduced the “Energy Cost Fairness and Reliability Act of 2026,” legislation that would require operators of large-load facilities to bear the full financial responsibility for transmission upgrades and infrastructure needed to support their operations.

The measure comes as utilities and grid operators across the country grapple with explosive growth in electricity demand fueled by artificial intelligence, cloud computing, domestic manufacturing expansion, and electrification initiatives. The bill repeatedly references AI as a major driver of the trend, warning that unchecked growth threatens grid reliability and affordability.

New federal interconnection requirements

Under the proposal, any facility with peak demand exceeding 50 megawatts — a category that includes many hyper-scale data centers — would face new federal interconnection requirements overseen by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC.

The bill claims that electricity prices in multiple regions have already increased because utilities must build new infrastructure and transmission capacity to accommodate large new loads. The bill argues those costs should not be transferred to ordinary residential and business customers.

The proposal would direct FERC to establish a formal “load interconnection queue” system similar to the existing queue process used for new power plants connecting to the grid.

Large-load customers seeking interconnection would be required to pay 100% of interconnection study costs and all network upgrade expenses associated with their projects. Those payments would be nonrefundable, according to the proposed legislation.

The bill also would prohibit utilities and transmission providers from spreading those upgrade costs among other electricity customers through tariffs or future rate adjustments.

In addition to financial requirements, the legislation imposes operational conditions on large-load facilities. Operators would need to demonstrate “demand flexibility,” meaning they could reduce or shift electricity usage during grid emergencies or periods of congestion.

Facilities would also have to arrange for new generating resources sufficient to meet their energy needs.

How will the industry respond?

The technology industry might not resist these mandates. Several major tech companies are actively exploring — and in some cases directly financing, building, or partnering on — power plants dedicated to supplying electricity for AI-driven data centers.

Here are some of the most significant examples: