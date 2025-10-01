Amazon launches new brand: Amazon Grocery

Amazon is unveiling Amazon Grocery, a private-label food brand combining its Amazon Fresh and Happy Belly lines

The new collection offers over 1,000 high-quality grocery items (many under $5), from produce to snacks

New packaging emphasizes clarity, reduced plastic use, and easier shopping decisions

If you’ve ever browsed Amazon or walked into an Amazon Fresh store and felt overwhelmed by choice, this might simplify things: Amazon is rolling out Amazon Grocery.

The new private-label brand brings together the retailer’s existing grocery brands under one roof.

The goal? To make it easier for customers to find quality staples at everyday low prices.

"With Amazon Grocery, we're simplifying how customers discover and shop our extensive private label food selection while maintaining the quality and value our customers expect and deserve," Jason Buechel, Vice President of Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores and Chief Executive Officer at Whole Foods Market, said in a news release.

"During a time when consumers are particularly price-conscious, Amazon Grocery delivers more than 1,000 quality grocery items across all categories that don't compromise on quality or taste – from fresh food items to crave-worthy snacks and pantry essentials – all at low, competitive prices that help customers stretch their grocery budgets further."

What’s in the world of Amazon Grocery?

Amazon Grocery is set to launch with more than 1,000 items, all rated four stars or higher by customers. The assortment covers a wide range of categories: fresh produce, dairy, meat and seafood, pantry staples, snacks, and beverages.

Some examples from day one: cage-free eggs, oven-roasted turkey breast, jasmine rice, brownies, and baby carrots.

To kick things off, Amazon is also introducing fresh cinnamon rolls, bottled spring water, and refrigerated lemonade under the new label.

Most of the new items are priced under $5, making it clear Amazon wants shoppers to feel they’re getting value without compromising quality.

What’s different now?

One of the big changes is packaging. The new Amazon Grocery packaging is clean, modern, and designed for clear readability — think bold labels, less clutter.

The packaging is also more sustainable: for instance, the apples from Amazon Grocery now use 50% less plastic than previous versions. Nutrition and ingredient information are front and center so shoppers can make informed choices.

Amazon Grocery joins a broader private-label portfolio. It’s meant to sit between Amazon’s budget-friendly Amazon Saver line and more specialty or organic options like 365 by Whole Foods Market.

Starting right now, products are available online via Amazon.com and on Amazon Fresh, and prepped for rollout in physical stores where applicable (subject to availability).