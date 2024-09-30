Google Maps introduces new protections against fake reviews

Google may have just proved how important consumers are to its ecosystem.

In a bid to enhance the reliability and integrity of its platform, the company has announced new measures to combat fake reviews and ensure the authenticity of business profiles on Google Maps as well as the integrity of businesses with its "Google Guaranteed" program.

As far as Maps is concerned, the company will now impose restrictions on business profiles that violate its Fake Engagement policy. These restrictions include temporarily removing reviews, blocking new reviews or ratings, and displaying a warning message on profiles that have had fake reviews deleted.

And that’s just the beginning. Google says it’s got eyes on anyone’s business listing that contains “deceptive content and behavior such as:

Fake engagement

Impersonation

Misinformation

Misrepresentation

Google's not messing around

To show everyone just how important this move is, Google’s announcement had this in-your-face footnote: “Please take these rules seriously. If a Google Maps user’s on- or off-platform behavior harms our users, community, employees or ecosystem, we may take actions that will range from suspending the account privileges to account termination.”

The warning message that will appear on business pages caught using fake reviews will alert users to the suspicious activity. Google's policy mandates that contributions to Maps must reflect genuine experiences. Business pages cannot display content that misrepresents the location or product, or that has been incentivized through payments, discounts, or freebies.

"This shift is crucial because reviews play a pivotal role in customer decision-making," Darcy Bickham, senior content marketing manager at SOCi, told ConsumerAffairs. "Maintaining a clean, authentic online reputation is more important than ever, and marketers must be vigilant about monitoring reviews and responding to potential violations."

Can Google back this up?

Google did not show its cards about the specific methods it uses to detect fake reviews, but it is believed that the system employs GPS location history, contextual parameters, and other undisclosed mechanisms to differentiate between genuine and fake interactions.

Bickham said her most significant concern is the potential for false positives, where genuine businesses could be unfairly penalized.

"Competitors may also exploit this by flooding rivals with fake positive reviews, complicating the review process even further," she said, pointing out that businesses are encouraged to monitor and report suspicious activity the moment they spot it, "but many remain skeptical of Google’s appeals process, which is often slow and difficult to navigate."

Google Guaranteed program

In addition to the new protections against fake reviews, Google has found a way to improve its consumer trust by separating the good guys from the flaky ones with an expansion of its Google Guaranteed program. Any business that wants to participate and get their “Guaranteed” mark of approval has to pay to play, prove it’s worth its salt with background checks, insurance, etc., and back Google up with a money-back guarantee if a consumer is not satisfied with the work.

That’s right – if a customer is not satisfied with the service they received, they can file a claim with Google and potentially receive up to $2,000 in compensation. Keyword there being “potentially.” Consumers would still be smart to keep records of emails, discussions, etc. if they have to prove what went wrong.

You should also take into account that Google Guaranteed does not cover add-on services, future projects, diagnostic fees, property damages, trip charges, cancellations, or problems or disagreements between the business and consumer.