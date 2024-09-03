Apple may introduce the iPhone 16 next week

Apple is expected to unveil the latest iPhone and Apple Watch at a press event on Monday, Sept. 9, at its Cupertino, Calif., headquarters.

Apple usually picks early Autumn as the time to introduce new products and make them available in time for the holiday season or early in the following year.

This year, the new iPhone will be the iPhone 16. Analysts who follow the company say new features could include a larger screen and a redesigned camera bump. The new models could also come in an expanded array of colors.

As for the updated Apple Watches, analysts say they expect to see an announcement of a faster chip.

AI software

The bigger story, however, may be the updated Apple software that runs the devices. The latest version is iOS 18, which could be packed with artificial intelligence features.

As of last month, Apple was still trying to iron out wrinkles with its current model, the iPhone 15. ConsumerAffairs found that users were reporting that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is prone to overheating, especially during intensive tasks like gaming. One went as far as asking if his new iPhone would make for a good stove.

Apple has acknowledged that the titanium frame may be contributing to heat retention and has released updates – such as iOS 17.0.2 – to address these issues. But as luck would have it, reports persist that those thermal problems still exist, and Apple continues to investigate and address these concerns.