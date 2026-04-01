Power outages are causing real anxiety — Here’s why Americans are so on edge

Nearly half of Americans feel panic when their phone battery drops below 10%, highlighting just how tied our mental well-being is to constant connectivity.

Experts say the fear of power outages is largely rational, as more people rely on electricity for work, communication, and daily routines.

Simple steps — like backup chargers, generators, and building small “offline” habits — can help reduce anxiety and give consumers more control.

For most people, a power outage used to mean lighting a few candles and waiting it out. Now, it can feel a lot more unsettling.

As our daily lives become increasingly tied to phones, Wi-Fi, and constant connectivity, even a short loss of power can trigger real anxiety. A new study from Prepaid Electricity highlights just how deeply that dependence runs — and how quickly it can impact our mental state.

According to the data, nearly half of Americans have felt genuine panic when their phone battery dips below 10%, and more than half say losing Wi-Fi is the most stressful part of an outage.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Prepaid Electricity co-founder Nick Barber who explained whether this fear is rational, the mental toll losing power takes on many of us, tangible steps for consumers to take control of their situation, and more.

The anxiety of being disconnected

Barber explained that the mental effects of losing power aren’t just about the inconvenience, but instead, the anxiety associated with not being connected.

“Being disconnected means not having the ability to connect with work, stripping communication and disrupting daily activities,” he said. This is what creates the panic. “With almost half of Americans experiencing panic with phones that go below 10%, we can see that mental well-being is related to the ability to stay connected.”

Is this fear rational?

According to Barber, it is, as much of our daily lives are centered around technology and being digitally connected.

“While there is pressure on the power grid from both weather and aging infrastructure, the real change, though, is the degree to which people are reliant on electricity to function,” Barber said. “42% of Americans consider themselves completely or highly dependent on constant digital connectivity. This means people experience panic even with the electricity off for a short time.”

Preparedness makes a difference

If you’re worried about losing power, being prepared can make all the difference.

“There are quick fixes that can be taken, such as the purchase of a portable charger or backup batteries, and then there are more serious fixes, such as generators, that provide more sustainable coverage,” Barber said. “These are important considerations, especially with half of Americans claiming to be unprepared for a three-day outage.”

And if you’re looking to be a little less connected to your devices, Barber recommends starting small and working your way up.

“Building small habits to achieve digital independence can help to alleviate the frustration and stress of an outage,” he said. “This can include such aspects as having an offline copy of information, not being constantly attached to a device, and having a routine that does not require constant connection.”