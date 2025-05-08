Amazon now fills pet prescriptions

Pet owners can fill their pet’s prescriptions through Amazon, as the retailer has partnered with the pet pharmacy Vetsource.

Vetsource carries hundreds of the most popular pet medications, and pet owners just have to search their pet’s prescription on Amazon to get started.

Amazon’s Pet Day sale will run from May 13-14 and feature deals on everything from pet food, accessories, beds, cleaning supplies, and more.

Consumers can turn to Amazon for just about everything, and now the online retailer has announced that it will be filling pet prescriptions.

Amazon partnered with Vetsource, a leading pet pharmacy, to make it easier for pet owners to get their pets’ medications delivered to them.

"We know animals are not just pets; they're family. That's why we're so excited about being able to expand our pet offerings to include prescriptions," Wendy Franks, director of Amazon Pets, said in a news release.

"Whether it's food, toys, or now medicine, we want to make it easier for people to take care of all their family members — including the four-legged ones. It's about giving pet parents one less thing to worry about, so they can focus on what really matters — spending quality time with their pets."

How it works

To get started, pet owners simply put the name of their pet’s medication into the search bar on either the Amazon mobile app or Amazon.com.

Once you locate it, you’ll be prompted to fill in the prescription details at checkout. This part of the process will also require pet owners to input their vet’s information for verification and approval.

After the vet approves the prescription, the order will be fulfilled and shipped through one of Vetsource’s U.S. pharmacy locations. Pet owners can expect prescriptions to arrive in under a week.

All of the medications available on Vetsource are FDA approved, and the pharmacy carries hundreds of the most common pet medications.

Save on pet favorites

In addition to this new feature, Amazon is also hosting its annual Pet Day sale from May 13-14. The 48-hour sale will feature discounts on everything your pet needs, including food, toys, accessories, technology, home care items, and more.

Some of the expected deals include:

Up to 30% off Blue Buffalo dog treats, biscuits, and food

Up to 35% off Fancy Feast cat food, treats, and lickables

Up to 20% off Furbo accessories

20% off Mrs. Meyers pet stain and odor fighter, shampoo, and cleaners

Up to 30% off Purina Pro Plan Veterinary supplements

Up to 30% off Seresto, K9 Advantix, and Advantus flea and tick products

20% off Wonder Paws products

Up to 30% off Bedsure pet beds

Up to 30% Fresh Step litter and up to 20% off Purina Tidy Cats litter

20% off BarkBox toys

Up to 60% off Outward Hound interactive and enrichment toys for dogs

Up to 20% off Ruffwear collars, leashes, and accessories

The full sale preview and more information on Amazon’s Pet Day sale can be found here.