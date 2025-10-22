Amazon has a new 25¢/gal Friday gas deal for Prime members

Prime members get 25¢/gal off on Fridays through the holidays at select BP/Amoco/ampm stations

Link Prime to the fuel perk once, then enter your phone number (or use the app) at the pump on Fridays

Valid at participating stations, generally one use per Friday—nice small savings on a typical fill-up

What it is and how it works

If you’re doing any driving to see family this season, Amazon quietly rolled out a nice little perk for Prime members that will save you money at the gas pump. Every Friday between now and Christmas you’ll save 25¢ per gallon at thousands of gas stations.

It’s a limited-time holiday thing, and yes, it stacks on top of the everyday Prime fuel perk. The fine print is very user friendly and setup only takes a couple minutes.

What’s the discount? 25¢/gal discount every Friday now through December 26, 2025 at participating stations. It’s a seasonal 15¢/gal Friday bonus that stacks with the regular 10¢/gal Prime fuel savings.

Where does it work? BP, Amoco, and participating AmPm locations (about 7,500 nationwide).

What do I need? An Earnify account via the Earnify app (BP’s fuel rewards). You link it once to your Amazon account, then you’re set.

How to turn it on (takes a couple minutes)

Go to Amazon’s Prime fuel savings page and tap the ‘Activate Now’ button and follow the prompts to link your Prime account to Earnify (BP’s rewards).

If you don’t already have Earnify, you’ll create an account during the process.

Then on any Friday, pull into a BP / Amoco / AmPm station that participates. The Earnify app can show you nearby stations and give you directions which is handy.

Then when you get to pump, redeem by doing one of the following:

Enter your linked phone number at the pump.

Or use the Earnify app at the pump to verify (you’ll select your station/pump)

The 25¢/gal discount will apply automatically.

What to watch for

One use per Friday: Amazon’s offer page specifies the 25¢ Friday discount is valid one time each Friday during the promo window (Oct 17–Dec 26, 2025). Plan your fill-ups accordingly.

Participating stations only: Not every BP/Amoco/ampm location participates. Check the Earnify app first so you don’t pull up to the wrong pump.

Does it add up to real money?

If you’ve got a 15-gallon tank, that’s $3.75 off per Friday fill-up with the holiday 25¢ discount.

So if you figure two Friday departure road-trips in a month, where you fill up on the way out of town, you’re shaving $7.50 off what you’d normally pay. Nothing life-changing, but not nothing either.

Why is Amazon doing this?

In recent months, Prime benefits have been creeping into the “real world” with things like fuel discounts, grocery perks, and even prescription savings.

It’s clearly a push to give Prime subscribers value beyond just shipping and streaming perks that consumers are already familiar with.

For BP, it gets more traffic to their stations along with new sign-ups for Earnify, so it’s definitely a win-win.

Plus, it helps Amazon keeps Prime “top of mind” for consumers during a pricey holiday travel season.